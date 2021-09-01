Aug. 24
• FRANKLIN — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ soccer team continued their run of non-conference form with a 1-0 win over Franklin on Aug. 28.
Aug. 25
• ROCK HILL, S.C. — App State women’s soccer recorded a 2-2 draw in overtime against Winthrop for its road opener on Wednesday.
With the draw, the Mountaineers move to 1-0-1 on the young season.
The Mountaineers got on the board when Carly Lantz found the top-right corner of the net for her first collegiate goal in the 25th minute, while Kirsten Seeley earned the assist.
App State dominated ball possession in the second half, battling for the lead, after Winthrop’s Valentina Mosquera equalized the contest 1-1 in the 55th minute. Breckyn Monteith tallied her first goal for the Black and Gold, unassisted, in the 65th minute of the contest to break the 1-1 tie.
The Mountaineers kept the 2-1 advantage until the last minute of the contest when Winthrop scored on a free kick to send the match into overtime. Ultimately, neither team was able to steal the win.
Aug. 28
• BOONE — App State volleyball closed the Appalachian Invitational on Aug. 28 by posting an overall record of 2-1.
Entering Saturday’s matchups against Radford and UNCG, App State recorded a five set-win over Eastern Kentucky the night before.
The Black and Gold opened Saturday’s slate with another five-set victory, this time over Radford to improve to 2-0 on the young season. However, App State would fall three sets to none in its final match of the day and the Invitational against UNCG.
The now 2-1 Mountaineers will set their focus on next weekend hosting the Black and Gold Challenge. App State opens the Black and Gold Challenge on Sept. 3 with UMKC at 12:30 p.m. and Old Dominion at 7 p.m.
• TOWSON, Md. — App State field hockey doubled Georgetown’s shot total with a 22-11 advantage, but the Mountaineers fell 3-2 to the Hoyas in Saturday’s season opener at the Towson University Field Hockey Complex.
Aug. 29
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer defeated USC Upstate in a 2-1 victory Sunday evening at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The Mountaineers are 2-0-1 on the season while USC Upstate falls to 1-2.
The Mountaineers got on the board when Breckyn Monteith tallied her second goal for the Mountaineers in the 33rd minute. Carly Lantz recorded her second career goal in the 75th minute with a header.
USC Upstate attempted to come back as Ashley Flinn scored with three minutes left in the contest.
Kerry Eagleston tallied three saves in the contest, surpassing Megan Roberson for sixth all-time in program history.
App State returns to action on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. for a home affair against College of Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.