May 18
• COLUMBIA, S.C. — Strong pitching kept App State within striking distance of No. 21 South Carolina throughout their midweek matchup Tuesday, but the Gamecocks pulled out a 2-0 victory at Founders Park.
The two teams combined for just seven hits, with freshman starter Ben Peterson, Shane Roberts (previously an S.C. player), Cy Smith and Andrew Papp limiting South Carolina (32-18) to four hits. South Carolina’s Wes Clarke homered for the 20th time this season, hitting a solo shot in the first, and the Gamecocks added another run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Those were the only two runners to reach third base all night, as the Gamecocks’ only hits after the homer were two balls just inside the bag at third and an infield single.
May 19
• NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Out of 78 college golfers competing in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf East Regional, the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional, Appalachian State’s Timothius Tamardi shot even par 213 for the three round competition (74-70-69), finishing in a tie for nineteenth place, and just eight strokes off the winning score by San Diego State’s Puwit Anupansuebsai (71-67-67).
May 20
• INDIANAPOLIS — Three members of the App State track and field program have qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla., from May 26 to May 29. Maya Hanks and Peighton Simmons will represent the Mountaineers on the women’s side in the triple jump. Eric Haddock Jr. will compete for App State on the men’s side in the triple jump. All three athletes will make their first appearances at the NCAA East Preliminary Round. Haddock Jr. will compete on May 28 at 3:15 p.m., while Hanks and Simmons will compete on May 29 at 3:15 p.m.
May 21
• BOONE — For the second straight year, a league-leading four wrestlers from App State have been named NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans. Thomas Flitz, Will Formato and Sean Carter all repeated in being recognized as a NWCA Division I Scholar All-American, and they were joined this season by first-year starter Anthony Brito. All four wrestlers met a threshold requiring a cumulative GPA or 3.2 or higher, an overall winning percentage of at least 60 percent during the 2019-20 season and participation in at least 60 percent of the team’s schedule.
May 22
• GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Appalachian FC drew 1-1 with LSA Athletico Lanier on the road Saturday. AFC’s lone goal came from Dutch dynamo midfielder Thomas de Graauw, evening up the score in the first half.
Awaiting AFC is a matchup with North Alabama Soccer Coalition on May 29 in Huntsville, Al.
