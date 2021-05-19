May 9
• CORAL GABLES, Fla. — App State baseball completed its weekend series at Miami with a 10-2 loss that ended after six innings due to travel curfew considerations. App took a 2-0 lead on Miami (27-15) in the top of the first inning and had several chances to cut into a manageable deficit once play resumed following a 2 hour, 19 minute weather delay that began in the bottom of the second inning.
Trailing 6-2 in the fourth, App State loaded the bases on Dalton Williams’ walk, Leek’s double and Alex Leshock’s one-out walk. A strikeout that got away from the catcher turned into a double play with a tag at the plate. One inning later, the Mountaineers had two runners in scoring position with two away, but a pickoff at second base on a 3-2 count ended that threat.
May 10
• NEW ORLEANS — Following the 2021 regular season, Kenzie Longanecker and Gabby Buruato have been named to the All-Sun Belt second team, the league announced Monday. The two fifth-year seniors become just the fourth and fifth Mountaineers to be named to the All-Sun Belt second team since App State joined the conference in 2014.
Longanecker will go down in the App State record books as one of the most dominating pitchers in school history, ranking in the top 10 of the conference in multiple categories this regular season. She finished 9th in ERA with a 2.43, 10th in opposing batting average with a .236, 7th in strikeouts with 69 and 6th in wins with 14.
May 11
• BOONE — Playing its final midweek home game, App State baseball appeared to take an early lead, then went into rally mode before falling 10-5 against ETSU on Tuesday night.
Tyler Leek had three hits despite missing out on another big one in the early going, and Kendall McGowan homered in the ninth inning. Bailey Welch, Robbie Young and Alex Leshock had two hits apiece for the Mountaineers, while Dalton Williams joined three of them by reaching base three times.
May 12
• TROY, Ala. — Appalachian State softball fell to South Alabama in the opening round of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament on May 12, 11-0, in five innings. The Mountaineers dropped to the loser’s bracket and took on No. 10 seed Georgia State on May 13, in the tournament’s first elimination game. The Panthers lost to No. 2-seeded Texas State, 2-0, on May 11 to also fall into the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament.
May 14
• BOONE — Timothius Tirto Tamardi will become the first App State golfer to compete at the NCAA Championships the Kingston Springs Regional May 17-19
“This will be a great moment for myself and App State,” Tamardi said. “The preparation is no different because I always look for the win in every single tournament, no matter how big or small the tournament is. I’m just preparing myself as hard as I can.”
The Kingston Springs Regional, hosted by Vanderbilt and the Nashville Sports Council at the Golf Club of Tennessee, is one of six 54-hole regional tournaments to be played on May 17-19.
Tamardi will be one of 10 individuals and 13 qualifying teams in the Kingston Springs field. The lowest five teams and the low individual not a part of the qualifying teams will advance to the finals.
Tamardi posted a 72.42 round average throughout the 2020-21 campaign, which is the fifth-lowest single-season average in program history and ninth-best in the Sun Belt this season. He earned All-Sun Belt second-team honors.
• TROY, Ala. — The App State softball team fell to South Alabama on Friday afternoon by a score of 2-1. With the loss, the Mountaineers have been eliminated from the 2021 Sun Belt Championship. App State finishes 27-19 on the year.
The Mountaineers followed up their historic 2019 season with another solid season, finishing fifth in the Sun Belt regular season, tied for their highest finish with the 2019 season. App State defeated Georgia State in the Sun Belt Championship, marking the first win in school history in the tournament. Kenzie Longanecker and Gabby Buruato were also named to the 2021 All-Sun Belt Second Team, just the fourth and fifth Mountaineers to do so.
• MOBILE, Ala. — Nathan Karl earned All-Sun Belt honors with a third-place finish in the shot put on day two of the Sun Belt Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday evening. Through two days and seven scored events, App State sat eighth of 10 teams with 12 points. UT Arlington held the team lead with 50 points, Arkansas State in second with 49 points and host South Alabama sat third with 47 points.
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pitching a complete game is difficult enough. Doing it with a one-run lead when the opponent gets to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning raises the stakes.
Tyler Tuthill was up to the task Friday night, tossing another gem as he struck out 11 hitters in App State’s 2-1 victory at Little Rock. The left-handed standout produced the program’s first nine-inning, complete-game victory on the road since Seth Grant’s five-hit shutout at Elon in 2012.
• MOBILE, Ala. — App State men’s track and field finished eighth of 10 teams at the Sun Belt Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Mountaineers finished with 41 points on the weekend. Arkansas State claimed the team title with 164 points, South Alabama finished second with 132 points and Texas State was third with 123 points.
Nathan Karl earned All-Sun Belt honors in the shot put with a third-place finish. Karl bettered his PR on three separate throws, finishing with a mark of 53-3.00 (16.23m).
May 15
• MOBILE, Ala. — After winning the triple jump Sun Belt title during the indoor season, Peighton Simmons captured the triple jump on the final day of the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships on Saturday. The Mountaineers finished 11th out of 12 teams with 23 points. Arkansas State won the team title with 139 points, South Alabama was second with 112.5 points and Louisiana rounded out the top three with 100 points.
Simmons covered a PR distance of 42-1.25 (12.83m) on her second jump of the day for the title. Her mark now ranks fourth in program history. Simmons is the first Mountaineer to win the outdoor triple jump since Jamie Glenn in 2013. In addition, she is the first Mountaineer to sweep both the indoor and outdoor triple jump in the same season since 2010, when Danielle Thorpe achieved the feat.
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — App State baseball was to go for a road series win at Little Rock on Sunday, May 16, after the Trojans claimed a 4-2 victory on Saturday, May 15.
The Mountaineers (17-28, 8-9) were unable to capitalize on early scoring chances against starter Aaron Funk, who finished with 11 strikeouts in 8.1 innings, and Little Rock (20-25, 10-10) took the lead for good on a two-run double in the second inning.
May 16
• LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — App State baseball clinched a big Sun Belt road series victory Sunday, May 16, with a 5-0 win at Little Rock.
Trey Tujetsch recorded his first career win by allowing just four hits and striking out four batters in six shutout innings. Eli Ellington retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, allowing just a tough-luck infield double on a pop-up lost in the sun, to earn a three-inning save.
May 17
PHOENIX — Former App State cornerback Tae Hayes has signed a contract with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Hayes went undrafted in 2019 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings in his two years in the NFL.
In his six career games, the former Mountaineer has recorded 10 tackles, two pass defenses and a fumble recovery.
