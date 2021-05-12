May 4
• BOONE — Watauga Middle School track and field dominated a meet pitting the young Pioneers against athletes from Forsyth Home and the Greensboro Gladiators.
The girls team scores: Watauga 116, Forsyth Home 10, Greensboro Gladiators 1. Individual highlights among the first place Watauga girls included:
- 100 Meter Hurdles — Kara Schneider (18.04) — 8th grade
- 100 Meter Dash — Kaitlin Darner (14.48) — 8th grade
- 1600 Meter Run — Cali Townsend (6:15.19) — 5th grade
- 400 Meter Dash — Gracyn Blanton (1:08.36) — 6th grade
- 800 Meter Run — Sydney Townsend (2:46.06) — 7th grade
- 200 Meter Dash — Tessa Buchanan (30.83) — 6th grade
- Discus — Sara Smith (63-06) — 8th grade
- High Jump — Sydney Helms (3-10) — 6th grade
- Shot Put — Sara Smith (28-09.00) — 8th grade
- Long Jump — Tessa Buchanan (13-02.00) — 6th grade
In the boys competition, team scores: Watauga 91, Greensboro Gladiators 34, Forsyth Home 4. Individual Watauga scoring highlights included:
- 110 Meter Hurdles — 1st, Landon Smith (20.27) — 8th grade
- 100 Meter Dash — 2nd, Maddox Greene (12.59) — 8th grade
- 1600 Meter Run — 3rd, Calvin Zwetsloot (5:48.27) — 7th grade
- 400 Meter Dash — 2nd, Alex Gremmell (1:01.29) — 8th grade
- 800 Meter Run — 2nd, Jonah Norris (2:34.97) — 8th grade
- 200 Meter Dash — 1st, Josiah Railey (26.65) — 8th grade
- Discus — 1st, Carson Gunnell-Beck (99-03) — 8th grade
- High Jump — 1st, Josiah Railey (5-08.00) — 8th grade
- Shot Put — 1st, Carson Gunnell-Beck (39-05.00) — 8th grade
- Long Jump — 1st, Josiah Railey (17-07.00) — 8th grade
- Long Jump — 2nd, Maddox Greene (17-07.00) — 8th grade
May 5
• BOONE — In a weather-postponed game (rescheduled from May 4), Watauga senior Hunter Norris recorded three RBIs on 2-3 hitting and starter Ryan Fox pitched six strong innings in the Pioneers’ 7-4 win over Hickory. Watauga raced around the base paths, credited with 12 stolen bases. including two each by junior Carter Warren, senior Ryan Beach-Verhey and sophomore Tristan Salinas. Sophomore Jacob Dilley one-upped them by poaching three. Fox faced 26 batters, walking only two while striking out seven.
School Resource Officer Seth Morrison threw out the first pitch as Watauga baseball honored law enforcement officers before the game. A lot of the action occurred in the first two innings. In the first inning, Fox gunned down the side with a strike out, deep fly out and a ground out to open the game, but it was a wild bottom half of the first. Watauga sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs. The Hickory starting pitcher only got one out before being pulled. The Pioneers were credited with eight stolen bases, some on wild pitches.
• BOONE — Five Appalachian State student-athletes have been named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars. They include Daryn Armstrong (volleyball), Nevaeh Haddock (women’s track and field), Maya Hanks (women’s track and field), Caleb Smith (wrestling) and Kaiden Smith (Football). Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars are students of color who have maintained a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, are at least a sophomore academically and have been active on their campuses or in their communities.
• NEW ORLEANS — App State men’s golf team member Timothius Tirto Tamardi was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team after leading the Mountaineers in scoring average at 72.42. He tied for fifth in the Sun Belt Conference Championship while leading the Mountaineers to a sixth place finish in the conference tourney, the team’s best finish since joining the league in 2014. It was his third top-five effort of the season.
• WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recent App State graduate Pre Stanley scored nine points in just over five minutes of court time in her debut with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.
MAY 6
• HICKORY — Watauga gave up forfeits in six weight classes vs. St. Stephens in a May 6 tri-meet also involving North Lincoln. Team scores: St. Stephens 78, Watauga 5; North Lincoln 57, Watauga 12. Against St. Stephens, the Pioneers’ Daniel Russom scored a 21-4 technical fall against the Indians’ Will Moore to avoid a shutout. St. Stephens recorded seven pins against Watauga. The strong St. Stephens squad also scored a 63-17 win over North Lincoln, which competes in the 2A South Fork Athletic Conference.
• BOONE — App State women’s basketball senior forward Lainey Gosnell was named to the CoSIDA Women’s Basketball Academic All District Division 3 First Team. To be eligible, a student athlete must be a starter or important reserve who has participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions and is at least a sophomore both academically and athletically. Gosnell, a native of Demorest, Ga., is earning her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling after receiving her bachelor’s degree in psychology in three years. She has a 4.0 GPA, and is a two-time honoree on the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll and in 2019 was named to the Sun Belt Commissioner’s List. With the current honor, she moves on to Academic All-American consideration, which will be announced later in May. During the 2020-21 season, Gosnell finished second on the team in scoring and averaged a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. Her 39 three-pointers were second on the team and she was an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection.
May 7
• CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Despite a strong pitching performance by App State’s Tyler Tuthill, who struck out 11 of the 27 batters he faced over seven innings of work and gave up only two earned runs, the Miami Hurricanes defeated the Mountaineers, 4-2.
• BOONE — Appalachian State Athletics announced that the Nov. 27 regular season football game vs. Georgia Southern will be the program’s annual “Black Saturday” game. The Mountaineers and Eagles will meet on the last Saturday of the regular season (“Rivalry Weekend”) for the first time in the storied history of the series dating back to 1932. In 2020, App State used a late 100-yard kickoff return by Jalen Virgil and a 70-yard Nate Noel run from scrimmage to win, 34-26, in Statesboro.
MAY 8
• CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning en route to a dominating, 16-1 win over visiting Appalachian State. The Hurricanes touched up Mountaineer pitchers for four doubles and three home runs.
MAY 9
• CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami swept the series with a convincing, 10-2 win over the visiting Appalachian State Mountaineers. Hurricane catcher Adrian Del Castillo went 3-4 on the day, with 2 RBIs, and 1 run scored. C. Del Castillo was 3-3, with 3 RBIs and a run scored, with a double.
