June 1
• MORGANTON — Errors sunk the Pioneers baseball team on the road against Freedom (2-10) on Tuesday, with Watauga losing 6-5. After both teams put up two runs in the first inning, the Pioneers (7-5) built up a 5-2 lead through the top of the fourth. However, Watauga’s bats cooled off in the final three innings, while Freedom tacked on a run in the fourth and three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Watauga batted .174 in 32 plate appearances, with only four hits. Six costly errors added to their struggles, despite a two hit, two run day from Tristan Salinas.
June 3
• STATESVILLE — Watauga wrestling participated in a tri against Statesville and Mt. Tabor on Thursday, but lost to both teams they competed against.
Watauga lost to Mt. Tabor 48-28, with Luke Cuthbert (160) beating Kevin Hernandez and William Bouboulis (195) toppling Jack Rauschenberg via falls for 10 combined points. All of Watauga’s other points came via forfeit.
Their showdown with Statesville was not as close, with Watauga only picking up three points in the 57-3 demolition. Cuthbert defeated Garrison Fontaine via 9-8 decision to avoid Watauga getting blanked, while Daniel Russom (132) took Antonio Caldwell the distance in a 5-0 decision loss.
June 5
• BOONE — The Boone Bigfoots hosted the High Point Locos on Saturday, losing 11-7. The Bigfoots went down 2-0 in the second inning, before coming back and holding a 5-2 lead at the end of the sixth. However, the Locos (2-1-1) caught fire in the seventh, adding nine runs in two innings to carry them to victory.
June 6
• MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Bigfoots (2-3) added another tally to their win total on Sunday, blasting the Martinsville Ponies 12-2 on the road in a seven-inning game. Boone got off to a hot start, pulling ahead 6-0 in the second inning. Martinsville (1-2) managed to avoid the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.