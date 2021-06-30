June 22
• STATESVILLE — The Boone Bigfoots (10-4-1) went down to Statesville on Tuesday, June 22, to face off against the Statesville Owls (7-5-1) in a game that did not get out of the first inning. After only two outs, a walk and a hit in the top of the first inning, the game was called off due to rain. With the Owls having not put any points on the board and the Bigfoots unable to even swing a bat, the game went down as a scoreless tie.
June 23
• BOONE — App State volleyball head coach Matt Ginipro announced that Caitlin Bullock has been named an assistant coach of the program.
Bullock joins the Mountaineers after serving as head coach of the women’s volleyball program at Lees-McRae for the past three seasons and head coach of the men’s volleyball program on both an interim and full-time basis for a year-and-a-half.
“I’ve known Caitlin for a while now and am excited that she has decided to join our family,” Ginipro said. “Not only do I get to add a great person as an assistant coach, but I get to bring in someone who has head coaching experience. She has done a fantastic job running both the women’s and men’s programs at Lees-McRae and is more than ready for the move to Division I.”
In her first season as women’s volleyball head coach at Lees-McRae in 2018, Bullock led the Bobcats to an improvement in nearly every statistical category and also a berth in the Carolinas Conference Tournament, after a one-year absence. In 2019, Bullock saw the Bobcats post an improvement of five wins and finish with an 8-1 record on their home floor. In 2020-21, she guided Lees-McRae to an 8-6 overall record and 5-4 mark in conference play during a COVID-19 shortened season.
Bullock also took over as head coach of the men’s volleyball program at Lees-McRae during the 2020 season. She served as interim for the second half of the season, before seeing the interim tag removed in April 2020.
“I want to thank Matt Ginipro and the App State administration for the opportunity to join the App State family,” Bullock said. “I am beyond thrilled and thankful for this opportunity to work with this amazing program. This program has so much potential for success and these student-athletes are difference makers. The future is bright and I couldn’t be more excited.”
June 24
• BOONE — Appalachian State football tied for the most first-team selections and the most overall picks in the preseason All-Sun Belt teams released by Phil Steele.
The Mountaineers’ first-team picks include four defenders: defensive end Demetrius Taylor, linebacker D’Marco Jackson, linebacker Brendan Harrington and safety Kaiden Smith; and three offensive players: running back Camerun Peoples, center Baer Hunter and tackle Cooper Hodges. Also selected was long snapper Christian Johnstone.
The second-team selections from App State are corner Shaun Jolly, receivers Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams and kick returner Jalen Virgil.
The third team included four Mountaineers: receiver Corey Sutton, tight end Henry Pearson, linebacker Nick Hampton and Williams again as a punt returner. The fourth-team picks were corner Steven Jones, defensive tackle Jordon Earle and punter Xavier Subotsch.
App State returns 10 defensive starters and seven offensive starters from a team that went 9-3 in 2020.
June 26
• WINSTON-SALEM — The Boone Bigfoots avoided the comeback rally on Saturday, June 26, when they pulled out a 4-3 win over the Carolina Disco Turkeys (5-12) on the road. With Matthew Dooley pitching seven full innings and recording seven strikeouts in the process, the Bigfoots built up a 4-0 lead through Dooley’s time on the mound. However, the Turkeys attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth by putting up three runs, only to see it come up short.
