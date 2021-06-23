June 11
• CARROLLTON, Ga. — Appalachian FC held out for a draw against Georgia Storm SA (3-2-2) on Friday.
• BOONE — App State Football has officially added graduate transfer Madison Cone, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.
Cone, a defensive back from Kernersville, played in 33 games over four years with Wisconsin’s program. After earning an undergraduate degree in community and nonprofit leadership from Wisconsin in December 2019, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis earlier this year, he will have one season of eligibility remaining to compete for the Mountaineers in 2021.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Cone played both cornerback and safety for the Badgers, highlighted by a 2018 season in which he made two starts, intercepted two passes, broke up two more and recorded 19 tackles. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in both 2018 and 2019 before making the 2020 preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
As an all-state performer at nearby East Forsyth High School, Cone was ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. He totaled 28 interceptions and 51 breakups in his four prep seasons and also showed his athleticism as an MVP-winning basketball standout.
June 12
• MCDONOUGH, Ga. — In their second match in a two-day road trip, Appalachian FC (2-2-4) lost 2-0 to Georgia Revolution FC (7-0-1). GRFC secured the win thanks to two goals from club captain Sagi Hirsch. With the win, the Revs kept their hold on the top spot in the Southeast Division.
June 18
• BOONE — App State football has officially added transfer Donte Small, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.
Small, a cornerback from Union, N.J., started in 22 of his 23 appearances from 2017-19 for Morgan State, which did not compete in football during the 2020-21 calendar. As a graduate transfer from Morgan State, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers once the 2021 season begins.
Small was a preseason All-MEAC selection during an injury-shortened 2019 season, which followed a 2018 season in which he ranked seventh at the FCS level in passes defended per-game. That year, he recorded 31 tackles, broke up 11 passes and had four interceptions, including a 45-yard pick six.
• BOONE — The Boone Bigfoots dropped their June 18 matchup with the Catawba Valley Stars 7-2. The Bigfoots (7-2) held their own through eight innings, being down 3-2 at the start of the ninth. However, the Valley Stars (5-12) got hot at the right time, scoring four runs in the top of the ninth and securing the win.
