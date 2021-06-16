June 8
• CLEVELAND — For the second-straight year, App State turned in the most representatives on the Field Hockey Academic All-MAC team, which was announced by the Mid-American Conference Tuesday.
The Mountaineers’ 14 selections led the league, followed by Ohio and Miami with 12 apiece. A total of 77 student-athletes were named to the team.
The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
Among the Mountaineers’ 14 selections were MAC Offensive Player of the Year Meghan Smart and all-conference performers Veerle Van Heertum and Friederike Stegen. Nine of App State’s 11 starters from this past season made the Academic All-MAC team.
Chloe Bell, Addie Clark, Allison Corey, Rachel Fleig, Annette Jarosz, Sydney Lee, Pauline Mangold, Abby Merrill, Brenna Schoenbachler, Anna Smarrelli, Meghan Smart, Friederike Stegen, Jillian Ulery and Veerle Van Heertum each received the honor.
June 9
• HICKORY — The Boone Bigfoots beat the Catawba Valley Stars on Wednesday 3-2. Boone was lead by Dallas Trevena, who had two RBIs on two hits in the win.
June 10
• HICKORY — For the second time in two days, the Boone Bigfoots walked away with the win over the Catawba Valley Stars, as Brendan Houghtaling recorded 20 first-pitch strikes and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings on the mound.
• BOONE — Four Mountaineer football players were named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 team Thursday – offensive lineman Noah Hannon, wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, defensive back Kaiden Smith and defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin. As a whole, App State’s football team maintains a 3.0 cumulative grade point average.
The four App State selections advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early July. To be eligible for Academic All-District selection, each nominee had to boast a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or better and be a significant contributor to the team on the field. District 3 comprises Division I college football teams from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Hannon, Hennigan, Smith and Spurlin all received All-Sun Belt Conference recognition after helping the Mountaineers go 9-3 and win their sixth straight bowl game last season.
Hannon, who started all 52 games at center in his four-year App State career, was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and ranked among the top 10 FBS centers in Wins Above Average, according to PFF College. He graduated cum laude (3.57 GPA) in May with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a minor in general business.
A two-time All-Sun Belt pick, Hennigan is returning for a super senior year in 2021 as one of App State’s all-time leading receivers. He currently ranks fourth in catches, fourth in receiving yards and fifth in touchdown catches in the App State record books. He maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing major with a minor in finance and banking.
Smith is also returning for a super senior year after earning third-team All-Sun Belt honors in his first year as a starting safety. A repeat Academic All-District selection, he boasts a 3.76 GPA as a communication major with minors in media studies and new media and digital cultures. He is already an accomplished journalist with a podcast, pregame radio spot, UNCUT website and nationally distributed written articles, according to App State.
Spurlin graduated cum laude with a 3.62 GPA in December with a bachelor’s in management and minor in leadership studies, while he currently carries a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of his MBA in supply chain management. On the field, he is returning as a starting defensive lineman who earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention last year. Playing both defensive end and goal-line H-back, he was the only FBS player in 2020 with multiple sacks (2.5) and multiple touchdown catches (2).
