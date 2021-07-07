June 28
• MOORESVILLE — Thanks to a three-hit day from Dallas Trevena and a dominate four innings on the mound from Nolan Leger, the Boone Bigfoots kept rolling for a 14-8 win over the Bootleggers on June 28. The Bigfoots jumped out to an early lead with six runs in the first inning and never looked back as they ran away with the win.
June 30
• HICKORY — In a rain-shortened game at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the Boone Bigfoots defeated the Catawba Valley Stars 13-6 in seven-and-a-half innings. Noah Fritz held the Stars scoreless in the first three innings, before the Bigfoots batted in eight runs in the fifth to secure the win.
July 2
• WINSTON-SALEM — Facing the Carolina Disco Turkeys on the road, the Bigfoots pulled out a 15-4 win that was closer than the final score may suggest for most of the game. Heading into the seventh inning, the Bigfoots led 5-4, adding five runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and a final four in the ninth.
• BOONE — After securing its best Sun Belt Conference finish in school history this spring, the App State men’s golf program is looking to keep climbing with the addition of four newcomers in its 2021 signing class.
Mountaineers head coach Jason Allison will welcome Wofford graduate transfer Ryan Marter to the team next season, as well as incoming freshmen Josh Buxbaum, James Gradisek and Ben Locker.
“We are excited about these new additions to our golf program,” Allison said. “Ryan is going to come in and immediately help our team. He has a strong track record as a collegiate golfer, and he’s an excellent student who will be pursuing a master’s degree in the Walker College of Business. Josh is another signee who we think will develop into a really good golfer. We also look for James and Ben to bolster our roster.”
Ryan Marter (Wofford/A.C. Flora/Columbia, S.C.) was an All-Southern Conference performer during the 2020-21 season who spent the previous four years as a Division I standout at Wofford. Marter finished second in the SoCon with a per-round scoring average of 72.11 in 2021. His season was highlighted by a first-place finish at the Wofford Invitational thanks to a 7-under total over three rounds (69-69-71—209). He played 81 career rounds for the Terriers and had his season average improve every year. A two-time U.S. Amateur participant, he had five top-10 finishes and 11 finishes in the top 20 during his final three seasons at Wofford. He boasts a career-low round of 66 from the 2021 Furman Intercollegiate.
Josh Buxbaum (Wake Forest HS/Wake Forest) was listed at 11th in North Carolina’s Tarheel Youth Golf Association Junior Boys rankings for the class of 2021, Buxbaum averaged a 73.98 per round this past year. He was a 2020 N.C. Boys and Girls All-State Team member from the Tarheel Youth Golf Association. He tied for 21st at the 4-A state championships as a senior after qualifying for that event thanks to a round of 72 and a sixth-place finish in his regional, a performance that helped Wake Forest win the regional title.
James Gradisek (Malvern Prep/Wayne, Pa.) was a standout at Malvern Prep in southeastern Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, Gradisek made the Inter-Academic all-league team in 2019. In 2020, he posted a 16th-place finish at the HJGT Philadelphia Summer Junior Open and shot a 1-under 71 at Pottstown’s Brookside Country Club for a three-shot victory in the 16-18 division during a Philadelphia Section PGA Junior Tour event.
Ben Locker (Forest HS/Ocala, Fla.) was a first-team all-area performer as a senior at Forest High school, Locker averaged a 37.2 over nine holes in 2021. He was a regional qualifier and two-time medalist with a low nine-hole score of 34, while placing third at the conference tournament. Locker tied for 12th at the Palatka Junior Azalea event, with help from an opening-round 74, and 17th at the Jacksonville Open in 2021. He tied for 24th place at the FJT Everglades Open (16-18 division) in 2020.
July 3
• THOMASVILLE — One of the biggest innings in club history helped the Bigfoots to a 16-6 win over the High Point Locos on July 3. Trailing 4-1, the Bigfoots cashed in 10 runs in the top of the third alone, blowing the game wide open as they romped to victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.