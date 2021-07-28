July 19
• LEXINGTON, Ky. — App State volleyball has been named a recipient of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
It marks the ninth time in the last 10 years the Mountaineers have earned this honor. In addition, App State has now earned the award for the 12th time under head coach Matt Ginipro.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
App State was one of just two Sun Belt programs to qualify for the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. The Mountaineers posted back-to-back semesters of team GPA’s over 3.50 during the 2020-21 school year, finishing with a 3.67 team GPA in the fall and a 3.59 team GPA in the spring.
July 22
• NEW ORLEANS — App State track and field saw two individuals earn All-Academic Athlete honors and both men’s and women’s programs earn All-Academic Team honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday.
Both Maya Hanks and Peighton Simmons were honored individually for their work in the classroom. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a 3.25 in the most recent grading period. In addition, the student-athlete must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season or must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season.
Hanks, a human services major, qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round during the outdoor season. She also earned Third Team All-Sun Belt honors during the outdoor season in the triple jump.
Simmons, an education studies major, qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round during the outdoor season. She captured the Sun Belt triple jump title during both the indoor and outdoor season, becoming the first Mountaineer to accomplish the feat since 2010.
In addition, both men’s and women’s programs earned All-Academic Team honors. To be eligible, the cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
The Mountaineer women posted a team GPA of 3.46, while men’s the program finished with a 3.03 team GPA.
July 23
• STATESVILLE — The Boone Bigfoots (23-5) traveled down the mountain for a matchup with the rival Statesville Owls on Friday, needing only seven innings to win 11-0.
July 26
• BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Former Appalachian State offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore announced his retirement after 10 years in the NFL. The center was a fifth round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft, which began a seven-year stint in the Bay Area. After two years with the Miami Dolphins, Kilgore spent the 2020 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the NFL,” Kilgore stated in his retirement announcement. “Playing for these historically great teams was truly an honor and such a blessing. I walk away holding my head high knowing what I accomplished along the way.”
