July 12
• HICKORY — The Watauga 15U baseball team did not start their 2021 Junior League tournament in the best of fashions, losing to host Hickory 6-2 on Monday.
• JEFFERSON — The Watauga 12U baseball team got off to a blazing start in their Tar Hell League tournament, stomping the hosting Ashe County 11-1 on Monday.
July 13
• HICKORY — The Watauga 15U baseball team bounced back from their first round disappointment on Tuesday, July 13, with an emphatic 14-6 win over Wilkes County in the loser’s bracket.
• BOONE — The Watauga U10 baseball team lost to Mitchell County 13-0 on Wednesday, ending their 2021 Tar Heel Baseball Tournament run.
• TEMPE, Ariz. — For the fourth-straight year, App State women’s tennis was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic team, posting a 3.58 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year.
Three Mountaineers on the roster were named 2020 ITA Scholar-Athletes as well with Sandra Anglesjö, Ksenia Aleshina and María José Zacarias being recognized for their hard work in the classroom. Anglesjö and Zacarias earned the award for a fourth consecutive year, while Aleshina received the award for the first time in her career after her freshman season.
“Ksenia, Sandra and Maria each embody what it means to be an App State student-athlete,” Head coach Ashleigh Antal said. “Their hard work on the court and in the classroom epitomizes the culture of our program, and we are incredibly proud of them for being recognized in this capacity.”
Anglesjö, Aleshina and Zacarias put forth solid seasons on the court, particularly in doubles, where Zacarias and Aleshina posted a 10-4 mark as a tandem and a 7-2 record in the Sun Belt as the No. 1 tandem in the lineup, earning a Sun Belt All-First Team nod. Zacarias and Aleshina each finished second with seven victories as the No. 1 and No. 2 in the lineup, respectively. Anglesjö also posted 10 victories in doubles with Helena Jansen. The recent graduate’s 12 overall victories were tied for first with Aleshina.
• JEFFERSON — Playing against Wilkes County on a neutral site, the Watauga 12U team was not up to the races, getting shut out in a 10-0 loss.
July 14
• HICKORY — After working their way back for a rematch, Watauga 15U could not turn the tides against Hickory, losing 11-0 to the tournament champions.
• JEFFERSON — It was the end of the road for the Watauga 12U team on Wednesday, falling to Yancey County in the semifinal of their Tar Heel League tournament.
• BOONE — App State women’s tennis head coach Ashleigh Antal announced the third signing to the recruiting class in Ellie Murphy on Wednesday.
A native of Ireland, Murphy signs with the Black and Gold after spending one season at Big 12 program, Iowa State.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ellie to Boone as the newest addition to our program,” Antal said. “Ellie comes from a top Iowa State program, and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. We are looking forward to her experience and work ethic having an immediate impact within our team.”
Murphy earned her first-career singles victory at the Kansas State Invite, downing Anna Turco. She did most of her damage in doubles with a 10-7 mark, while she posted an 8-4 record with Ting-Pei Chane. She also earned a three-set win in the fall against Texas Tech’s Camaryn Stepp.
Murphy attended Holy Child Killiney, where she was a quarterfinalist at the Belfast ITF and the Malahid ITF, while reaching a career-high of 9.9 according to Universal Tennis Rating. Murphy also captured the County Wicklow Tretorn Senior Open.
July 15
• BOONE — App State had a league-best 22 wrestling student-athletes make the 2020-21 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll that was released Thursday.
That total contributed to the Mountaineers posting a semester GPA over 3.0 as a team during a year in which they set a school record with seven NCAA Championships qualifiers, including five who earned a top-20 seed and one All-American in Jonathan Millner.
The honor roll members were highlighted by two wrestlers, Kobe Early and Brett Mordecai, who made the list for Commissioner’s Medals that are awarded to student-athletes who attain a GPA of 3.8 or higher throughout the year.
In addition to Early and Mordecai, the other honor roll members for 2020-21 were, in alphabetical order: Tommy Askey, Dawson Bates, Barrett Blakely, Jackson Boles, Anthony Brito, Michael Burchell, Paul Carson, Sean Carter, Mason Fiscella, Thomas Flitz, Will Formato, Heath Gonyer, Tyler Kellison, Jonathan Millner, Ethan Oakley, Tristan Pugh, Ramon Rodriguez, Codi Russell, Caleb Smith and Joshua Spurlin.
July 16
• FARGO, N.D. — App State Wrestling’s Codi Russell has qualified for USA Wrestling’s World Team Trails thanks to his 57 kg (freestyle) victory at the Last Chance World Team Trials Qualifier event Friday at the FargoDome.
Competing in a round-robin format with three other wrestlers, Russell went 2-1 with a 9-4 victory against Jakason Burks, an Oklahoma State wrestler who also finished 2-1. With a 1-1 record going into his third match, Russell posted a 12-8 victory against Peter Del Gallo, a standout at Southern Maine.
The World Team Trials will be held over Labor Day weekend at a to-be-determined site.
• BOONE — Five App State women’s golf student-athletes were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) for the 2020-21 season.
Seniors Mogie Adamchik, Melany Chong, Carrie Catherine Ganim and Sarah Hardin and junior Kayla Ward were selected for the honor. It marks the fourth such honor for Chong, the third for Adamchik and second for both Ganim and Hardin. The five athletes helped the Mountaineers post a 3.66 team GPA in the fall semester and 3.58 team GPA during the spring.
During the 2020-21 season, App State posted a pair of top-three team finishes and saw Hardin (17th) and Chong (27th) record top-30 finishes at the Sun Belt Championship.
• BOONE — App State Athletics announced the launch of “Nothin’ But an App State Podcast” for the listening pleasure of Mountaineer fans everywhere.
Hosted by Pierre Banks and Bret Strelow, the official podcast of App State Athletics brings fans the latest updates from around the department and goes in-depth with Mountaineer greats, past and present. There will be at least one special guest on each show that will be a must-listen for members of the App Nation. Episode 1 features a 20-minute conversation with former Mountaineer basketball coach Bobby Cremins.
Banks is one of the most decorated student-athletes to play football for the Mountaineers. A two-time All-American who holds the NCAA record for most games played in a college career, he is also his alma mater’s Director of Student-Athlete Development. In his “spare time,” he hosts multiple radio shows and serves as a radio and ESPN+ analyst for a variety of App State sporting events.
Strelow is a longtime North Carolina sports reporter who joined the App State strategic communications staff in 2017. His in-depth reporting and storytelling have contributed to App State’s rise in social media popularity, the creation of the Black & Gold Tribune platform, and two FWAA Super 11 awards that recognize the best sports information staffs in the FBS football ranks.
Fans can listen to and subscribe to the podcast series 24/7 on many platforms, including www.appstatesports.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.
