July 5
• WILKESBORO — The Watauga County 8U All-Stars baseball team defeated Ashe County 12-2 on July 5 in their first game of the 2021 Tar Heel Leagues District 2 Tournament.
July 7
• WILKESBORO — After topping Ashe to get to their second round of the bracket, the Watauga 8U All-Stars team was rolled by Wilkes County 15-1 on July 7. With the loss, Watauga was sent to the losers’ side of the bracket, still giving them a chance to come out on top.
July 9
• WILKESBORO — The Watauga 8U All-Stars team’s tournament ended on July 9, falling to eventual champions Yancey County 12-1.
July 10
• BOONE — The Watauga 10U All-Stars baseball team lost 19-1 to Yancey on July 10 in the first round of the Tar Heel 10U Baseball Tournament. Despite having the home field advantage, Watauga will now look to make a comeback in the losers’ bracket, against either Wilkes or Mitchell on July 13.
July 11
• THOMASVILLE — On the road for a Sunday game against the High Point HiToms, the Boone Bigfoots (16-5) lost 7-3, ending their winning streak at 11 games. The exhibition game was close throughout, heading into the bottom of the ninth tied at 3-3. High Point’s C.J. Johnson played the hero, hitting a walk-off grand slam to win in thrilling fashion.
While the loss ends a historic winning streak for the young ball team, the Bigfoots have still not lost a league game since June 18.
July 12
• BOONE — Appalachian State fans know Thomas Hennigan as the sure-handed Mountaineer receiver who has wrestled dozens of passes from opposing defensive backs in his four years in the Black and Gold.
On Monday, Hennigan received another label: Academic All-American.
Hennigan is one of two second-team wide receivers among the 51 student-athletes named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Division I football teams selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. He is one of two student-athletes from North Carolina schools, along with Charlotte’s Tyriq Harris, and one of four representatives of Sun Belt Conference schools to be selected.
A two-time All-Sun Belt pick, Hennigan is returning for a super senior year in 2021 as one of App State’s all-time leading receivers. He currently ranks fourth in catches (182), fourth in receiving yards (2,301) and fifth in touchdown catches (17) in the App State record books. He maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing major with a minor in finance and banking.
A starter in 51 of 52 games since stepping onto App State’s campus, Hennigan has helped lead the Mountaineers to a 42-10 record, three conference championships and four straight bowl victories.
Hennigan is App State’s first Academic All-American in football since quarterback D.J. Campbell earned first-team honors in 1992. A Mountaineer has earned football Academic All-America accolades on seven occasions, including Carl Messere in 1959 and 1960 and Gill Beck in 1975, 1976 and 1977.
App State’s other recent Academic All-Americans across all sports include Lainey Gosnell (women’s basketball, 2020-21), Rachel Gaines (field hockey, 2019-20), Jake Chasteen (men’s soccer, 2018-19) and Emily Fedders (women’s track and field/cross country, 2018-19 and 2017-18).
