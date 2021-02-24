Feb. 16
• BOONE — Watauga High School announced David Peeler will be taking over as the boys’ tennis coach. Prior to coming to WHS, Peeler was an assistant boys’ basketball coach, head girls’ basketball coach and assistant boys’ tennis coach at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton. Since arriving in Boone, Peeler has served as a boys’ basketball assistant coach under Laura Barry and served as the head boys’ basketball coach at Hardin Park.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to be the boys’ tennis head coach and push these student athletes in the classroom and on the court,” Peeler was quoted as saying.
• ASHEVILLE — Watauga girls lacrosse lost at Asheville, 6-1, after defeating the Cougars (17-7) on Jan. 28 in Boone.
Feb. 17
• DURHAM — App State volleyball dropped a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 decision in its first match of the 2021 spring season, to Duke University, in Durham. The Mountaineers’ McCall Denny tied for match-high honors with 11 kills, while Morgan Flores recorded four service aces and Sam Bickley tallied a match-high 23 assists.
• HICKORY — Watauga girls basketball lost 56-48 to Hickory, in Hickory. The Pioneers outscored the Red Tornadoes in the second and fourth quarters, but could overcome the more dominant home team’s tallies in the first and third periods.
Leading scorers:
- HKY — Aysha Short (19)
- HKY — Finley LeFevers (16)
- HKY — Chloe James (12)
- WAT — Brooke Scheffler (11)
- WAT — Charlotte Torgerson (10)
- WAT — Chelsi Hodges (10)
- WAT — Brelyn Sturgill (8)
Feb. 20
• ROCK HILL, S.C. — Appalachian State baseball opened the 2021 season by sweeping a doubleheader, 4-1 and 4-0, against Winthrop. In game one, the Mountaineers’ Tyler Tuthill allowed just one run in 5.1 innings. Luke Drumheller broke a 1-1 tie in the top half of the seventh with a three-run, two-out home run. In game 2, Quinton Martinez pitched seven shutout innings and Jason Cornatzer struck out four batters over the final two innings of relief to blank the Eagles.
• SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Appalachian State women’s tennis lost a narrow (4-3) decision to Wofford at the Reeves Tennis Center. The Mountaineers captured wins in No. 1 singles by Maria Jose Zacarias and No. 5 singles by Helena Figueras. Ksenia Aleshina and Sandra Anglesjo teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles match, while Virginia Poggi and Helena Figueras combined to win the No. 3 doubles match for the Mountaineers.
• BOONE — App State women’s soccer lost to Tennessee, 7-0, at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
• GREENSBORO — Baylee Morton’s two-run blast in the sixth inning helped the Mountaineers of App State to a 9-5 decision over the University of North Carolina at Greensboro on Feb. 20. Appalachian State plated eight of their nine runs in the final four innings.
Feb. 21
• GREENSBORO — Mountaineer Gabby Buruato went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in leading App State’s softball team to a 7-5 win in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader. UNCG won the nightcap, 9-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.