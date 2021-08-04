July 26
• Martinsville, Va. — The Boone Bigfoots made a come back from being down 3-1 to beat the Martinsville Mustangs on Monday, prevailing 6-4. After five shutout innings from starting pitcher Zack Potts, Martinsville broke through to take the lead in the sixth. Battling back, the Foots tied the game in the seventh before pulling away.
July 29
• BOONE — App State Softball has hired pitching coach and former Division III head coach Natalie Ruechel as an assistant, head coach Shelly Hoerner announced Thursday. Ruechel will oversee the Mountaineers’ pitching staff.
Ruechel spent the 2021 season at the University at Buffalo, where she assisted with the pitching staff as well as the offense. Ruechel coached three all-conference players as well as an all-region player. The Bulls set various single-season program records and finished with their best conference winning percentage since 2014 and fourth-best overall in program history.
Prior to her stints at UB and UNCW, Ruechel coached for three seasons at Averett University, ascending to head coach for the 2019 season. She led the Cougars to a 31-16 record and a runner-up conference tournament finish in her year at the helm of the program.
• BOONE — App State volleyball head coach Matt Ginipro announced that Allison Mayfield has been named assistant coach for the program.
Mayfield comes to the High Country after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M. She helped the Aggies post a 9-9 record during the 2020-21 volleyball season. Mayfield worked alongside Texas A&M head Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn and associate head coach Colby O’Donnell, both of whom worked as assistants at App State under Ginipro.
Mayfield was a four-year standout at Kansas, leading the team during her sophomore season in kills per set, averaging 3.65. She was named All-Big 12 during her senior season, after posting 462 kills (second most in single season program history). Mayfield currently ranks sixth all-time in Jayhawk program history with 1,282 kills.
