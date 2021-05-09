BOONE — It might well have been "underclassmen day" at Jack Groce Stadium on Wednesday, May 5, as a number of freshmen and sophomore track and field athletes came up with big performances for the Pioneers. It was a four-team home meet that included Alexander Central, South Caldwell, and McDowell, with 18 events scored.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Team Scores
- Watauga 123
- Alexander Central 92
- McDowell 29
- South Caldwell 17
- 4x800 Relay -- With a time of 10:26.00, Watauga A finished more than two and a half minutes ahead of second place Alexander Central's 13:01.00.
- 100 Meter Hurdles -- ACHS junior Alysha Early blistered the track in 18.82, followed by McDowell's Piper West in 20.58 and ACHS's Anna Reid in 20.78. Watauga senior Leslie DeCuesta finished fourth in 21.86 to earn valuable team points.
- 100 Meter Dash -- Watauga sophomore Faith Watson ran a credible 14.41, but finished second to Alexander Central junior Layna West's 13.94. A trio of Pioneers finished 7-8-9, including Karla Ruiz, Raelin Nolan, and Jasmine Towle.
- 4x200 Meter Relay -- Watauga captured first place in 1:59.74, followed by Alexander Central in 2:02.62.
- 1600 Meter Run -- Watauga dominated, with sophomores Brianna Anderson (5:51.00), Andrianna Rink (5:56.00), and Moriah Bollman (6:07.00) taking the top three spots and Pioneer freshman Rowena Brown in fourth (6:47.00).
- 4x100 Relay -- Watauga A (55.50) finished a half second ahead of Alexander Central (56.00) to claim first place. McDowell was third (57.00) and Watauga B finished fourth in 1:01.60.
- 400 Meter Dash -- Watauga freshman Madison Combs surprised the field by winning in 1:03.40. South Caldwell's Liza Salisbury was second in 1:08.90, and Watauga sophomore Sullivan McAulay came in third (1:16.50)
- 300 Meter Hurdles -- Watauga senior Kendall Reece outsprinted the field by almost five seconds with a first place time of 55.56, ACHS' Anna Reid (1:00.15) and Alysha Early (1:01.12) finished second and third. Pioneer senior Leslie DeCuesta earned a team point with a fifth place finish in 1:04.35.
- 800 Meter Run -- Watauga captured six of the top seven places, including the performances of three sophomores, two freshmen, and a senior. Watauga sophomore Virginia St. Clair won (2:49.28), followed by sophomore Caroline Beach-Verhey (2:50.69), senior Anna Veno (2:55.71), freshman Ellary Smith (2:59.73) and sophomore Sullivan McAulay (3:04.09). That was all Watauga until Alexander Central freshman Genesis Ponce finished sixth in 3:12.03, followed by Pioneer freshman Addison Schoychid (3:22.43) in seventh.
- 200 Meter Dash -- Watauga freshman Madison Combs won her second sprint event in 28.91, with ACHS junior Layna West close behind in 29.14 and South Caldwell's Liza Salisbury hitting the finish line in 31.23. Watauga junior Abby Keller was fourth in 32.10.
- 3200 Meter Run -- A quartet of Pioneers dominated the race, led by junior Sidra Miller (11:45.90), then freshman Rachel Cathey (12:27.60), sophomore Gwendolyn Anderson (12:35.10), and junior Sophie Beach (13:29.60).
- 4x400 Relay -- It was 1-2 Watauga, in 4:51.20 and 4:53.90. Alexander Central finished third in 5:00.00 and South Caldwell a distant fourth in 5:37.30.
- Long Jump -- Pioneer sophomore Faith Watson leaped 14-05.50 to win the event, followed by Alexander Central freshman Hallie Jarrett (14-02.00). Watauga junior Lydia Rothrock was sixth with a jump of 12-07.00 and WHS junior Abby Keller in seventh (12-06.00).
- Triple Jump -- ACHS junior Alysha Early (30-05.00) finished just two inches ahead of Watauga's Faith Watson (30-03.00) to capture the event. Pioneer juniors Lydia Rothrock (29-02.00) and Abby Keller (27-01.00) were fourth and fifth.
- High Jump -- McDowell's Jamaya Sanders got over the bar at a day's best 4-10.00, followed by Alexander Central's Kaley McDaniel in second (4-08.00) and Watauga freshman Emma Martin (4-06.00) in third.
- Pole Vault -- Watauga's Sarah Goode earned the win with a vault of 10-00.00. McDowell's Claudia Taylor was second (7-06.00) and a pair of Watauga freshmen were third and fourth, Olivia Burroughs (7-00.00) and Emma Martin (6-00.00).
- Shot Put -- Alexander Central went 1-2, with Allison Lasher's 29-06.00 and Alysha Early's 28-08.00. South Caldwell's Heather Deal was third with a throw of 27-10.50 and Watauga freshman Olivia Burroughs placed fourth with a heave of 27-02.00.
- Discus -- Watauga's best finisher was freshman Olivia Burroughs in fifth with a throw of 70-07, which was 10 feet shy of ACHS senior Allison Lasher's first place mark of 80-11.00.
Results provided by Kevin Shaw on behalf of Watauga High School track and field
