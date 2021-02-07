HUNTERSVILLE – With barely enough time to step onto the starting blocks after arriving at the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center for Saturday's (Feb. 6) 2021 3A West NCHSAA Regional Championship, Watauga’s girls swim team set school records in three of the five events for which they qualified.
Watauga qualified relay teams in the 200 Medley Relay, the 200 Freestyle Relay, and the 400 Freestyle Relay. Individually, Lauren Patterson qualified to compete at Regionals in the 50 Free and 100 Free.
The first record performance came in the opening event, what the NCHSAA billed as the Women’s 200-Yard Medley Relay. The Pioneer foursome swam in the second heat from an outside lane, but still powered to a sixth-place finish overall.
The quartet of junior Lindsey Williams (backstroke), freshman Lauren Patterson (butterfly), junior Greta Klein (breaststroke), and junior Emma Kent (freestyle) finished second in their heat. The Pioneers’ time of 155.14 clipped nearly five full seconds off their qualifying time of 1:59.92. The performance eclipsed the previous school record of 1:55.48 set in 2016 by Watauga's Ella Campbell, Caroline Forsyth, Grace Temple, and Julianna Silver.
Patterson, the lone individual qualifier for this year's Regionals among the Watauga girls, followed up the school’s medley relay performance by placing fifth in the Women’s 50-Yard Freestyle event. Her time of 24.33 took almost a full second off of her seeding time to qualify for Regionals, 25.31. It also shattered Ella Campbell's school mark of 24.56, set just two years, in 2019.
Because of limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCHSAA policymakers limited the number of qualifiers for Regionals to twelve entries in each event, with each event split into three heats of four swimmers based on their times in conference meets. The four slowest qualifiers swam in Heat 1 and the four fastest qualifiers competed in Heat 3. With no semifinals or finals, each athlete had one opportunity to post a time fast enough to qualify for next week’s state meet.
Patterson one-upped herself in the Women's 100 free, her time of 53.16 lowering the already owned from a race earlier in the season where she swam the distance in 54.72. Although a school record, she finished seventh overall.
Perhaps a harbinger of good things to come, before the race she told Gragg, “I feel good.” Then she proved it by shaving a full second and a half off her seeding time, recording a 53.16 vs. seeding time of 54.72.
The Women’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay was another golden opportunity for the Pioneer ladies to show what better competition and adrenaline can do for individual and team performances. With sophomore Virginia St. Clair leading off and followed by Klein, Kent, and Patterson, the Pioneers placed sixth overall but their time of 1:43.33 improved on their seeding time of 1:47.71 by more than four seconds. The split times: St. Clair 26.94, Klein 26.74, Kent 25.27, and Patterson 24.38.
In the Women’s 400-Yard Freestyle Relay, the Watauga girls’ final event, the Pioneer foursome of Kent, Klein, sophomore Virginia St. Clair, and Williams finished seventh among the 12 qualifiers, but their time of 3:51.57 chopped a full nine seconds off their seeding mark of 4:00.93. Split times: Kent 27.23/55.97, Klein 29.04/1:00.84, St. Clair 27.76/57.27, Williams 26.58/57.49.
With 22 team points, the Watauga girls placed seventh among the 16 teams represented in the Regionals. Charlotte Catholic (128), Marvin Ridge (103), Weddington (90), Cuthbertson (75), Cox Mill (57) and Parkwood (25) finished ahead of the Pioneers. The other Northwestern Conference entrant, St. Stephens of Hickory, finished tenth with nine points.
In the Boys division, Watauga’s Henryk Kosmala was the lone Pioneer qualifier. In the Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle, the Pioneer junior placed seventh with a time of 22.80, improving on his seeding time of 22.97.
In the Men’s 100-Yard Freestyle, Kosmala’s finishing time of 50.28 was slightly better than his qualifying time of 50.29, but only good enough for eleventh place in the highly competitive boys division, which saw three swimmers post times under 48 seconds, including Sun Valley senior Kenan Dean (47.35), J.M. Robinson sophomore Timothy Spokas (47.38), and Marvin Ridge senior Brayden Brewer (47.61).
The NCHSAA website listed the Men's Division team winners as 1. Marvin Ridge (146.5), 2. Charlotte Catholic (92), and 3. Weddington (52).
"I thought we swam extremely well at this meet," said Gragg afterwards. "We dropped time in every event. While we wanted to advance more to the State meet, I was pleased with their effort. It will be a good springboard for next year when we have a pool in which to practice and have meets. It also helps that all of our Regional performers return next season.
"I cannot say how proud I am of these athletes this year," said Gragg. And a special 'Thank You' must be given to Hannah Taber and the Avery YMCA staff and administration for opening their doors and allowing us to practice at their facility this season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.