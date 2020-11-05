Shirley Isaacs Ward, 75, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She left this life to be with her Lord and Savior, as well as all of her loved ones who passed before her.
A native if Watauga County (Boone), North Carolina, Shirley was born September 5, 1945, a daughter of the late James Isaacs and Ruth Yates Isaacs.
Shirley was a loving mom, nana, and sister and will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son, Billy Ward (Marti) of Pickens; grandson, Nathan James Ward; brothers, Jim Isaacs (Carol), Jerry Isaacs (Robbie), and Roger Isaacs (Kim).
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Mrs. Ward will be held at a later date.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Kent Isaacs, Barbara Isaacs, Harold Isaacs, Johnny Isaacs, and Debbie Isaacs, all of Boone, N.C.
Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Ward family.
