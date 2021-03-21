WATAUGA — A body has been found in the New River behind Hollar and Greene, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.
Hagaman said the preliminary investigation indicates no foul play. The report was taken just before 2 p.m. March 21.
Watauga County criminal investigators are working on details of the case, and are attempting to locate and notify the victims family.
Hagaman said the medical examiner in Winston-Salem has scheduled an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death.
The March 21 day shift report states that deputies responded to a DOA in the river. The report stated Boone Police Department offered to send an investigator and allowed the WCSO to use waders for the river. Boone Fire Department also assisted with the body recovery, according to the shift report.
