BOONE — Shadowline Drive will be closed Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility line installation, the town of Boone announced.
All installation is weather dependent. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.
The town of Boone Public Works may be contacted at (828) 268-6230.
