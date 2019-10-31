Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.