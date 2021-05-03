Watauga County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher David Ward, 36, of Sugar Grove, N.C., died in the line of duty, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Born June 27, 1984, in Watauga County, he was the son of David Ward and the late Elizabeth “Libby” Kincaid Ward. Chris was a loving husband and father. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Chris was a graduate of Watauga High School and Basic Law Enforcement Training. He began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in in 2013, and joined the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Candice Hamby Ward; two daughters, Molly and Katie War; his father, Rev. David Ward and special friend, Betty Wood; his maternal grandmother, Thelma Ward; one sister, Keisha Hicks and husband, Kyle, and their children, Samuel Hicks, Benjamin Hicks, Abel Hicks, Libby Hicks and Thelma Hicks; his mother in law, Renee’ Hamby; his father in law, Doug Hamby; his grandparents in law, Ann and Stanley Hamby and Ray Beshears; brother in law, Josh Hamby and wife, Stephanie, and their children, Titus, Tilden, Talon and Tesa Rose, aunts and uncles, Bill & Delores Stewart, Jim and Danette Mixon, Harold and Donna Harmon, Alfred Eggers, Tim and Janie Beach, Tony and Cathy Kincaid, Earl and Ivadean Proffitt, Donna Watson, Amanda Greene, Cecil Hamby, Teresa Langolis.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Libby Kincaid Ward; his paternal grandfather, Albert Ward; his maternal grandmother in law, Evelyn Beshears; and aunts and uncles, Diane Eggers, Minnie Bryan, Mike Kincaid, Robbie Kincaid and Billie Kincaid.
Services for Christopher Ward and Logan Fox will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the ASU Holmes Convocation Center. Doors will open to the public at 1 PM. Those attending should wear a mask.
A private family service for Christopher Ward will be conducted Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2 pm at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Candice Ward, in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Guest register books are available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department and Boone Police Department.
Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ward family.
