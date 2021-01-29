GUILFORD — The Guilford County Division of Public Health announced Jan. 28 that it has the new COVID-19 variant that was first found in the United Kingdom. The COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant case was confirmed on Jan. 27 in Guilford County.
According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, the case is in isolation.
“Due to the B.1.1.7 variant being highly transmissible, we are currently conducting contact tracing and will continue to heavily monitor this case," said Iulia Vann, Guilford County public health director. "We are prepared to address future cases that contain variant strains with the same level of detail. It continues to be important for the community to follow the three Ws: wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait six-feet apart.”
The first case of the B.1.1.7 variant was found in North Carolina on Jan. 23 in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
According to NCDHHS, early data suggests that this variant may be more contagious than other variants. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 28 states are reporting 315 total cases of the new B.1.1.7 variant as of Jan. 28.
More information about the B.1.1.7 variant and other emerging variant strains can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/science-and-research/scientific-brief-emerging-variants.html.
