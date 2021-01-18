Remember this name, Samuel Adam Critcher "Sammy".
A husband, dad, pawpaw, son, brother, uncle and friend. Sam’s light began to shine on February 6, 1940 in Bamboo, N.C., and since that day he has shared his light and love of life with all the folks he knew and met. Sammy never met a stranger and loved meeting new people whether it was selling cabbage, a Christmas Tree or giving someone a ride to be up a rent a car. He loved to have a good time and laugh but most of all, he loved to WORK. Sammy was always willing to help others and he saw the good in others. There are not adequate words to describe how much he loved his family.
Sammy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Critcher; sons, Anthony Critcher and Barry Critcher; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Sammy was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd Critcher who he missed dearly.
A private service and Celebration of Life will be shared by his immediate family at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request a memorial donation to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at https://www.mvbcb.org or to Medi Home Health & Hospice, Ashe County, 1877 NC-163, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Critcher family.
