MAIDEN — When a 4A football team faces a 2A team, it is easy to jump to a conclusion that the larger school will win. But when that 2A school is a powerhouse program like Maiden, all bets are off.
Watauga High School football travels 59 miles south on U.S. 321, Aug. 27, to face the Blue Devils, who always seem to be rich in talent.
According to the Hobbs Report, which covers many of the high school teams in the Catawba River Valley, Maiden head coach Will Byrne is 42-14-0 in five years at the helm. In the COVID-19 delayed (from 2020) and abbreviated 2021 spring season, the Blue Devils were 6-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference before losing in the first round of the 2AA state playoffs to Salisbury. Since 1972, the school has earned appearances in more than 40 state playoff tournaments and won outright or shared 26 South Fork Conference titles.
In the reconfigured NCHSAA league format, the 2021 season will find Maiden competing n the Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference. With an enrollment reported by Hobbs of 840 students, Maiden joins West Caldwell, East Burke, Bunker Hill, West Lincoln, Bandys, Newton-Conover, and Lincolnton in the new league.
Overall, the Blue Devils return 13 starters among 20 returning lettermen, led by 6-2, 195 lb. senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes. In Maiden's spread offense, Rhodes completed 104 of 182 passes for 1,653 years, hurling 14 TDs against nine interceptions. In the Blue Devils' air-it-out offensive scheme, a pair of junior wide receivers figure to play prominent roles in Jacob Sigmon (5-9, 170 lbs.) and Alec Hall (6-2, 190 lbs.).
One of Watauga's challenges will be to keep the Blue Devils' potent offense off the field by controlling possession and the game clock. They will try to do that by way of a punishing ground attack. With starting quarterback Carlton Horine sidelined with an injury, expect versatile athlete Levi Temple to step into the role as he did in leading the Pioneers to a decisive, 33-0 win at home on Aug. 20. Besides Temple, key performers for Watauga on offense are Trey Thompson and Cole Horine at wingback, B-back Will Curtis, and tight ends Isaiah Shirley and Orlando Leon.
Look for the Pioneers' young defensive secondary to be tested against Maiden, and they will need effective pressure up front from the likes of defensive linemen Grant Lawrence and Isaiah Shirley, as well as from Orlando Leon leading the linebacker corps.
Kickoff at Maiden's Thomas E. Brown Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m.
