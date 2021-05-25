BLOWING ROCK — The Gospel of John provides the inspiration for the 2021 “Prayer Walk” on the campus of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1218 Main Street, in Blowing Rock. Admission is free and the public is invited.
“All are welcome,” said Anne Tarbutton, one of the event organizers. “Last year’s Prayer Walk was so well received that we decided to do it again. This time, each of the six stations are based on the Gospel of John.”
The prayerful themes of the six stations:
- I am the bread of life.
- I am the true vine.
- I am the resurrection and the life.
- I am the good shepherd (for children).
- I am the door.
- Prayer Requests
Said Tarbutton, “These are interactive stations. There are instructions and maps at each one, along with a Prayer Walk playlist and benches to sit down on. This has been an unusual year, for many a turbulent year. This Prayer Walk is an opportunity to grow, to contemplate, to put things into perspective, and to say thank-you to God for His many blessings.”
