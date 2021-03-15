Ross Garulski died on the morning of Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Ross passed peacefully at home surrounded by family in the place he loved best. He was born in Saranac Lake, NY and over the course of his life he lived in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
After serving as a United States Marine, Ross entered the Postal Service in 1964, starting at loading mail trucks and rising through the ranks until he retired as a senior executive in 1998. Over a long career, he held many positions, most notably as Plant Manager at the Philadelphia Processing & Distribution Center, serving as the Postmaster of Raleigh, NC, and as the Postmaster of Boone, NC. He received numerous achievements and acknowledgements, but his proudest accomplishments were always for the people he mentored and advised who went on to achieve distinctions of their own.
Ross was a voracious reader who filled his home and his life with books. He was incomparably knowledgeable about the rock ‘n roll music and cars of the 1950s. He loved his Harley. Ross always loved food and the fellowship of meals with others, so cooking became a great passion for him after retirement. Ross placed the greatest importance on people. He treasured his close friends and neighbors, and, above all, Ross was completely devoted to his family. He was an extraordinary person dedicated to reason, fair play, and directness. His wisdom and formidable intellect, his advice and his brilliant humor will be forever missed.
Ross was preceded in death by his father Elmer Garulski and his mother Brickey Garulski. Ross is survived by his beloved wife of nearly sixty years, Donna Garulski of Boone, NC, his son Jim Garulski and his wife Liza of Vienna, VA, his daughter Jennifer Garulski Stas and her husband Steve of Wake Forest, NC, his sister Beverly Quigley of Manchester, NY, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church in Boone, NC. Burial will occur this spring in Saranac Lake, NY.
The family will receive visitors at the Hampton Funeral Home in Boone, NC on Friday, March 19 from 6 pm to 8 pm.
The Garulski family is forever grateful to the superb support of the Caldwell Hospice. Any charitable donations in Ross’s name could be directed either there (caldwellhospice.org) or to the Watauga Humane Society (wataugahumane.org).
Online condolences may be sent to the Garulski family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
