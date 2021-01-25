Rose Marie Raymer Feimster passed away peacefully Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living facility.
Rose was born February 28, 1932, Statesville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Ingle Raymer and Pascal Theodore “Doc” Raymer of Statesville, N.C. She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Jack Feimster of Boone and Little River, S.C.; two children Eric M. Feimster and wife, Maxie, of Statesville and Andrew D. Feimster and wife, Jodie, of Crumpler; one sister, Peggy A. Prevatte of Hickory; three grandsons, Ryan Feimster of Asheville, Brandon Feimster of Lake Norman and JP Hester of Virginia Beac; two granddaughters, Ella Copeland and Hannah Osborne both of Ashe County.
Rose earned a BA degree at the University of North Carolina and a master’s degree at Appalachian State University. She taught English and coached Drama at Southern High School in Durham NC and was an Instructor of English at ASU.
Rose was an avid reader and loved to play bridge. A descendent of Watauga County’s Ruben Hartley and Joanna Greene, she performed extensive pre-Internet genealogical research. She was often referred to as “Rose Marie the writer” by genealogists. She was a loving mother and family educator throughout her life.
A private family service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice organizations. Letters of condolences may be sent to PO Box 110, Boone NC 28607, email bjack36@charter.net .
Online condolences may be shared with the Feimster family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Feimster family.
