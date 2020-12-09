Robert Max Greer, 82, of Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday November 19, 2020.
Born October 1, 1938 in Trade, Tennessee, he was the son of Fleet and Gladys Greer. Robert was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church and was retired from TRW. Robert was a Mason and member of the Scottish Rites.
He is survived by two daughters, Ladonna Shore and husband, JC, of Blowing Rock, Robin Simpson of Wilmington, N.C.; three grandchildren, Ryan Harris and wife, Stephanie, of Columbus, OH, Brittany Elliott and husband, Ben, of Dacula, GA, Ashley Craig and husband, Matt, of Blowing Rock; seven great grandchildren, guardian parent Jackie Thomas of Concord, her sons, Randal Thomas and his wife, Cheryl, Duane Thomas as well as his childhood best friend Lynn Castle. Preceded in death by his wife his wife, Judy, his parents, guardian parent George Thomas; brother, Bill, and son-in-law, Jeff Ragan.
Due to Covid-19, a private grave side service will be held at a later date, the family respectfully request no food or flowers and suggests memorials to the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Zionville Baptist Church, PO Box 132, Zionville, NC 28698.
Online condolences may be shared with the Greer family at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Greer family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.