Robert David Lewis, 74, of Boone, N.C., passed from this life and joined God on the most epic fishing trip of all time, in the early morning hours of January 1, 2021 at his son’s home in Asheville, N.C., ending a much too long battle with cancer and diabetes.
He was born October 9, 1946 in Boone, N.C. Attended Appalachian State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Arts Education. He worked at the Broyhill Furniture factory in Lenior, N.C., for a few years after college and then taught vocational education at Hardin Park Elementary and Watauga High School, until retiring in 2000.
His favorite pastimes were singing in the choir at Boone Advent Christian Church, fishing nearly every Sunday afternoon in the summer floating down the New River, and travelling throughout all 50 United States. His love of God shown through to his family and friends in his actions and always being willing to help out when someone needed a hand.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Doughton Lewis in 1947, and mother, Lena Penick Lewis Austin in 1996, both of Boone, N.C.; and daughter-in-law Annette McAllister Lewis in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Lewis of 45 years of Boone, N.C., son, Bob Lewis (and wife Amy) and grandkids, Avery, Brennan, Calix, Lillianah, Elias and Doughton of Asheville, N.C., sister, Laura Austin Grant (and husband, Wes) of Bend, OR; sister, Lisa Austin England (and husband Rob) of Eagle Rock, VA; brother, Jon Austin of Maryland; as well as many other loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
We will celebrate his life and love of fishing along the New River by spreading his ashes in his favorite fishing holes. Due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19, this will be a time of remembrance for family and close friends. No date has been set at this time.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in David’s name to either Boone Advent Christian Church @ 220 W King St, Boone, NC 28607, or American Cancer Society.
