Robert Charles “Bob” Mowery, 78, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Charles Mowery and mother, Sylva Eleanor Kahn Mowery. He was born October 26, 1941 in Price, Utah. He moved to Alameda, California as a young child where he attended elementary and junior high school. He graduated Alameda High School in 1959. Bob’s most memorable days were of his high school years where he made life long friends and many fond memories. Upon graduation he entered the United States Air Force and served from 1959 to 1963.
While living in California, Bob was a sales rep, owned a sandwich shop and owned Ballena Bay Liquors in Alameda, CA. He was an active member of the Jaycees and also the Alameda Chamber of Commerce. He met his wife, Judy, in 1983 at a Chamber of Commerce meeting. They married in 1984 and moved to NC. They started the restaurant Our Daily Bread in Boone, NC and were owners until 1998. He was a member of the Downtown Boone Merchant Assoc.
During those years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran church in Boone, NC and St. Andrew Lutheran church in Franklin, TN. He was an active member of Notes of Grace Via de Cristo of Tennessee which he and his wife founded in 2005. Before moving to Brevard, NC in 2019 he was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Franklin, TN.
Bob loved music from the 50’s and 60’s and enjoyed dancing. He was easy going and laughed easily and often. He was always ready for the next move and adventure! He leaves behind numerous friends in California, Boone, NC and Franklin, TN
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Judy Mowery and his two children, Erik Mowery and wife, Kathy Mowery of Kernersville, N.C., and daughter, Monica Baker of Ramona, CA; and his four granddaughters, Karmen Mowery of Winston Salem, N.C.; Anna Mowery Lester and her husband, Logan Lester of Stokesdale, N.C., Eliya Mowery of Kernersville, N.C. and Karly Mowery of Kernersville, N.C. He is also survived by his stepson, Kevin Condon and wife, Michele Condon of Hancock, Maine; and stepdaughters, Kathleen Kabir and her husband, Jon H. Kabir of Franklin, TN; and Kerry Suiter of Clarksville, TN. He was grandfather to Patrick Kabir, Meghan Kabir, Michael Mount, Ashley Mount, Riyad Baker, Rebecca Condon and Eric Incanella. He was known to all of his grandchildren as “Poppies”. He is also survived by his brother, William Mowery and his wife, Brenda of Fremont, CA; his sister Maureen Cooper and her husband, Daniel Cooper of Walnut Creek, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses.
Thanks to the Charles George Veterans Administration in Asheville, N.C., for services provided and for their emotional support. Also to the Hospice staff at Four Seasons in Flat Rock, NC for their loving care.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimers Foundation or a charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Moody-Connelly Funeral Home Brevard, NC 28712
