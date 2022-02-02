Richard Andersen Attridge died on January 15, 2022, surrounded by family, at the age of 95. Richard will forever be remembered for living life to the fullest, and for cherishing his family and friends, and the incredible beauty in the world.
He was born in NYC on September 9, 1926, growing up near Pelham Bay Park, where he developed his great love for adventure and the natural world. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army’s 724th Military Police Battalion, in the South Pacific. He earned his license in Architectural Drafting, and was employed at Dorr-Oliver, Inc, in Stamford, CT, for his entire career.
Richard was an active man - he believed one needed to “keep the motor running”. He was a runner, hiker, skier, Little League Coach and Boy Scout Leader, and never missed his children’s athletic events. Above all, he was a horseman….enjoying trail rides, carriage and sleigh driving events with his wife Imelda.
His crowning achievement was completing the Vermont 100 Mile Trail Ride at 70 years of age. Richard and Imelda, his beloved wife of 56 years, shared a deep and abiding love of the mountains, lakes, sunsets and stone walls of their South Salem NY home. After retirement, they bought a farm in Vermont, where Richard enjoyed working with the landscape, as “his artist’s palette”. After moving to Boone, NC at the age of 92, he loved driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway, marveling at the beauty of “Nature’s Finest”. He practiced gratitude daily… for music, which “soothes the soul and warms the heart”, flowers, and ice cream. And, for those who loved him. Every day, he “counted his blessings”.
Richard is preceded in death by Imelda, and son, Chuck; parents, Arthur and Margaret Attridge; sister, Joan Gordon; and several beloved brothers and sisters in law. He is survived by daughter and son in law, Kim and Donald Sherrill; grandson, Robert Sherrill (Ashleigh); daughter in law, Holly Attridge; grandson, Richard Attridge (Sarah); and great granddaughter, Hannah; sister, Mary Ann Manna; brother in law, John McCreary; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in South Salem, in late spring. Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to: Blue Ridge Conservancy, PO Box 568, Boone, NC 28607 https://blueridgeconservancy.org/donate
