BLOWING ROCK — Three things stand out about Hunter Allen’s Grounded Works products now being offered in the Southmarke shopping center on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock: the simplicity of their design, the superior quality of the materials used, and Allen’s attention to functional detail.
Those characteristics were echoed over and over again on May 14 by the nearly three dozen business owners and town officials participating in the newest downtown retail store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting.
From wallets to gadget bags and koozies, Allen’s designs and craftmanship are innovative, but straightforward.
The ribbon cutting was hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
