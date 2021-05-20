Hunter Allen, Kaitlyn Erwin - Grounded Works

Owner Hunter Allen and Kaitlyn E. Erwin pause for a moment outside of Allen’s new Grounded Works kiosk at Blowing Rock’s Southmarke shopping center on Main Street, May 14, after the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting.

BLOWING ROCK — Three things stand out about Hunter Allen’s Grounded Works products now being offered in the Southmarke shopping center on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock: the simplicity of their design, the superior quality of the materials used, and Allen’s attention to functional detail.

Grounded Works

Grounded Works features a wide variety of specially designed leather and textile products by Hunter Allen.
Grounded Works belts

Grounded Works belts, designed by owner Hunter Allen are simple, functional, good-looking.
Grounded Works wallets

Grounded Works wallets are well designed and highly functional ... not your ordinary billfold!

Those characteristics were echoed over and over again on May 14 by the nearly three dozen business owners and town officials participating in the newest downtown retail store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting.

From wallets to gadget bags and koozies, Allen’s designs and craftmanship are innovative, but straightforward.

The ribbon cutting was hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.