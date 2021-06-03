1888 Museum ribbon cutting for renovations

With Mayor Charlie Sellers (left) and Charles Hardin (right, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce) holding the ends of the ribbon, Blowing Rock Historical Society president Tom O’Brien does the honors with the giant scissors on May 26, recognizing the recent renovations and improvements to the 1888 Museum.

