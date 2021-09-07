Rev. John Samuel “Sam” McMillan, 76, of West Jefferson, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home.
Born August 31, 1945, in Raleigh, NC, he was a son of the late Paul Wilson and Mary Jo Chandler McMillan. Sam was raised from age 7 by his aunt Mrs. Ruby McMillan Ray.
Sam received a BA at UNC-Chapel Hill and a Master of Divinity from Duke University. He was an ordained Methodist minister and served churches in Olivette NC, Marietta NC, Goldsboro, NC, Greenville, NC and Carrboro, NC. In 1979, Sam became an associate minister under Dr. Norman Vincent Peale at Marble Collegiate Church on 5th Ave. in New York City. In 1980, Sam along with his wife, Anita founded His High Places, Inc., a Christian Counseling Ministry which is now located in West Jefferson, NC.
In 1981, he and Anita were among five families to pioneer the Banner Elk Christian Fellowship. In 1986 he was ordained as a Foursquare Minister and pioneered All Things Possible Christian Fellowship in Boone, NC. He and Anita are currently members of First Presbyterian Church in Boone.
He is survived by his wife, Anita LaFevers McMillan, stepdaughter Tracey LaFevers Moore and husband H. B. Moore, and their children, Emma Grace Moore Milian and husband Caleb, Harry Ballard “Harrison” Moore, IV and wife Maddie. Also surviving is stepdaughter Paige LaFevers Daniels and husband John Wilbur Daniels and their son, Dawson John Daniels and one sister, Patsy McMillan McArthur, and husband Johnny, and one brother, Paul Douglas McMillan wife Becky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 16-year-old granddaughter Caroline Paige Daniels.
A Worship service to celebrate the life of Sam McMillan will be conducted Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Boone. Officiating will be Rev. Jeff Smith, Rev. Scott Plyler and Rev. John Padgett.
The internment will be held after the service at His High Places in West Jefferson, NC with all welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to His High Places, 132 Jarvis Circle, West Jefferson, NC 28684.
Online condolences may be shared with the McMillan family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the McMillan family.
