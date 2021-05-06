“And teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Matthew 28:20
To say that it has been a difficult week is an understatement. I have listened and spoken with many people about the tragedy that our county has endured. I have watched, read and listened to every newscast that I could, to try to get information that would explain the “why” of such a senseless act of violence. As I write this I pray, stop and pray again about how I can articulate what is in my mind and in my heart.
As a sister and sister-in-law of former law enforcement officers’ I can relate to the many times per day that I have prayed for protection for my family as they put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve a sometimes ungrateful public. I can relate to the relief of when they retired from active duty. I know that when officers retire they leave part of their heart with their comrades that are still on the front lines protecting all of us.
When I think of Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox I know that they were someone’s child, someone’s brother, someone’s spouse, someone’s relative or friend. And, they were someone that had vowed to uphold the law, do their job and protect us. They did their duty with the ultimate earthly sacrifice. They will never be forgotten.
I find comfort in knowing that both of these brave men were Christians. I find comfort in knowing that when they left this earth they were holding the hand of Jesus. Jesus promised us in today’s scripture that He would be with us to the very end of the age. On Wednesday, Chris and Logan came to the end of their age. But the real treasure in this verse is that Jesus says, “Surely I am with you always…” He made that promise to Chris and Logan and He made it for you and for me. Even if our lives on this earth close in tragedy, our heavenly life will be peace and joy for eternity with our Savior.
Rest in peace dear ones. I know you will because you made the decision to give your lives to Christ. Those of us that are left here to mourn and to share your faith will never forget your sacrifice.
If you have not made the decision to give your heart to Christ it would be a great time to do so. None of us are promised another day. I feel sure that is what Chris and Logan would tell you. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our community as we process the loss of our officers. Also pray for the Ligon family. There are so many that have broken hearts and need our prayers. Continue to pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jan Scurlock and Silas Berry on May 6, to Johnnie Gailes, Kirby Nelson, David Rogers, and Jason Berry on May 7, to Wendy Estes on May 9, to Tommy Klutz, Carolyn Pressley and Katie Barker on May 10, to Jean Craig on May 11, and to Jan Boleman on May 12. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Gwen Barfoot on May 10 and to John and Ann Davis on May 12. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t wait for six strong men to take you to church!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.