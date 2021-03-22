BOONE -- With a strong defensive effort that matched Watauga's frontline speed and proved disruptive to the Pioneers' offensive possessions, visiting Hickory pulled away to a decisive, 4-0 girls soccer win on March 22 at Jack Groce Stadium.
Although the Pioneers mounted several attacks, none were productive. The Red Tornadoes' backline matched the Watauga attackers stride for stride, often either blocking pass attempts or forcing squandered opportunities.
Now 2-1 on the young season, the Pioneers look to rebound on March 24 against Freedom, also at Jack Groce Stadium, 5:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.