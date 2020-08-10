Mrs. Rebecca Sue Sluder Barnes, 84, of Boone, N.C., the Foscoe Community, passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk.
Born April 3, 1936 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Arlen and Eva Bell Calloway Sluder. Becky graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1954. She was a homemaker and a member of Foscoe Christian Church. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge and needlepoint.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rex Barnes; one daughter, Vickie Moore of Marion; and four grandchildren, Dylan Moore, Holly Moore, Colton Moore and Stephanie Davis.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Vincent Barnes; and two brothers, Tom and Pete Sluder.
Graveside services for Becky Barnes will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Officiating will be Minister Chris Wilson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Life Care Center of Banner Elk, PO Box 2199, Banner Elk, NC 28604.
Online condolences may be shared with the Barnes family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Barnes family.
