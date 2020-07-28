Rebecca Hagaman Townsend

Rebecca Hagaman “Becky” Townsend, 70, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.
Born December 13, 1949 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Robert Lee Hagaman, Sr. and Anna Lee Shepherd Hagaman.
Becky was a member of Willow Valley Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a lady who loved her Lord, her church and her family. Becky always looked forward to traveling with her family on cruise ship vacations. She was retired from ASU.
Becky is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger Townsend; daughter, Linda Hicks and husband, Chris, and son, Jimmy Townsend, all of Vilas; grandsons, Dylan Lawrence of Shelby and Garret Lawrence of the US Army, Ft. Campbell, KY; sisters, Janice McGuire and husband, Ben, of Trade, TN and Lee Ella Danner of Ft. Pierce, FL; brother, Robert Lee Sonny Hagaman and wife, Rebecca, of Boone; her uncle, Paul Shepherd of Vilas; brother-in-law, Bennie Townsend and wife, Brickie, of Mountain City, TN; and sister-in-law, Martha McGinnis and husband, Gary, of Vilas. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Tester; and brother-in-law, Jack Danner.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Willow Valley Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Sonny Hagaman, Pastor Ray Greene and the Rev. Andy Watson. Graveside services will follow in the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Joe Brown, 475 Burl Brown Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Townsend family.
