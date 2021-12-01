Rebecca Barnes Atwood Miller, 84, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Monday, November 22, 2021.
She was born September 26, 1937 in Boone, N.C., but lived many years in Winston-Salem, N.C. She loved gardening and baking with friends and children of all ages. She lived her life in service of others, especially if others needed gardening advice or company with baking.
She experienced great adversity throughout her life, but it only strengthened her compassion and patience. As her granddaughter said, “She showed us that forgiving others is one of the hardest things to do, but is do-able and should be done frequently. She pushed us all to be kind to others because you never quite know exactly what someone may be going through behind the scenes. She demonstrated to us being grateful should be second nature and that pushing forward even when it seems impossible is not only the right thing to do-it is necessary.”
Rebecca’s love extended not only to those who passed on before her-her parents, Stewart and Estella Barnes and her eldest son, Brian Atwood, her older brother James Barnes and sisters Mary Elizabeth Richards and Betty Ruth Elliott, but most unforgettably to those closest who still remain-her son, Thomas Atwood, Jr. of the home, and daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Atwood and Charles Hildebrand of Cypress, TX. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren-grandson Thomas Atwood III, and wife Beth as well as granddaughter Autumn Grace Hildebrand.
Additionally she was blessed with three great-granddaughters, Emberly, Jacklynn and Cindie Atwood.
A Memorial service was conducted November 26, 2021 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to either the American Heart Association or the American Stroke Association.
Online condolences may be share with the Miller family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, NC is serving the Miller family.
