A well-known community leader dies...
Ralph Edward Yates of 335 Cool Woods Drive, Boone, N.C., left his earthly home on April 17, 2021. Anchored in his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Ralph joined his family and friends in the presence of his Living Savior.
Ralph was the youngest of twelve children born to Ed and Mamie Matheson Yates. He grew up in the Matney Community and attended schools in Watauga County. He continued his education at Caldwell Community College, Wilkes Community College and Appalachian State University.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Edmisten Yates; his granddaughter, Darby Lee Bailey Yates and his daughter-in-law, Angie Yates, both of Hickory, N.C. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Doris Yates and Mary Yates; his brother-in-law, Stuart Shook Sr., and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ralph Yates was preceded in death by his two sons, Ricky Edward Yates and Randall Duane Yates. He was also preceded in death by six sisters: Gladys Presnell, Marilyn Trivette, Wilma Shook, Lola Townsend, Irene Storie, Rose Edna Harmon, and Ruby Yates. Four brothers: Winfred Yates, Tommie Yates, Charlie Everett Yates, and Herbert Yates.
Ralph felt that the most important decision in his life was made on June 5, 1995 when he opened his heart to the living Jesus Christ. His wish was for Gods blessings for all his loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Monday April 19, 2021 at 3:00 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Boone, N.C. Due to Covid-19 social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Yates family.
