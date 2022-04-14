Rachael Virginia Renar was born on April 29, 1934, to Roy and Magdalene Johnson in Nashville, Arkansas.
She joined Jesus and left the home she built on Chetola Lake in Blowing Rock, NC, on April 8, 2022. The love of her life Stan Renar preceded her in 2013. She leaves behind the joy of many memories, her love of God, and her shared wisdom with her brother Clarence Johnson, her sons and their wives, Greg and Anne, and Kent and Shelley Tarbutton; her grandchildren, Morgan, Michelle, Chelsea, Jeremiah, and Lennon, and great-grandchildren Quinn, Ellis, Emma, Soren, Alden, nieces, and nephews, to continue to share God’s light and love.
From the humble beginnings of a rural farm, Rachael had a stellar life and career as a self-made businesswoman, real estate agent, developer, investor, and pilot. She was a kind, adventurous, and supportive mother who partnered with her sons in several business ventures in Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Her love of God’s creation led her to explore much of the world with over 220 visits to countries outside the US. She had homes and many friends in Cape Town, SA, Stomaz Slovenia, Toronto, CN, Atlanta, GA, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, VA, and New Smyrna and Lemon Bluff, Florida.
Rachael was generous with her encouragement and care for her family. She shared her blessing with many individuals and organizations, always looking for opportunities to give a hand up to others. If you would like to honor her memory by sharing with others in need, please join her with a gift to Hospitality House, PO Box 309 Boone, NC 28607, or High Country Caregivers, PO Box 3356, Boone, NC 28607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.