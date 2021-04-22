BLOWING ROCK — For years, the 0.94 acres behind Speckled Trout, with Rainey Street, Morningside Drive and U.S. 221 (Yonahlossee Road) as its other three boundaries, has been a near-vacant lot.
There are two small houses on the parcel, but on April 22, they were scheduled for demolition, making way for a new 40-room hotel, The Embers, a development organized by Charlotte-based, The Catellus Group.
At the lower, southwest corner of the lot once stood Cheeseburgers Grill and Paradise Bar, a popular Blowing Rock casual dining eatery and watering hole that burned to the ground. Around the same time in the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was an old motel behind Cheesburgers that the owner was trying to turn into offices. What is now dubbed, “The Brown House” closer to U.S. 221 and directly behind Speckled Trout was, at one time, the home of High Country Real Estate.
By the time you read this story, the Brown House and the small vacant house on the northwest corner, at the intersection of Rainey and Morningside, will be gone: Demolition was scheduled for April 21 at approximately 10 a.m.
With a terraced front facing Yonahlossee Road, The Embers Hotel will likely be an imposing addition to Blowing Rock’s west entrance, its 40 rooms making a good dent in what the 2008 Hiatt-Palma retail study concluded was a need for as many as 100 hotel rooms in Blowing Rock.
“That study was done about 15 years ago and there haven’t been very many new rooms added to the Blowing Rock inventory in the meantime,” said Kent Tarbutton, an owner of Chetola Resort and, at the time the study was done served as a member of the Blowing Rock TDA.
“Along with the two new Winkler properties, the rooms at The Embers Hotel will come close to satisfying the need suggested by the Hiatt-Palma study. I suspect that since that study was done, the need has only increased, but then since that study there has been a surge in Airbnb-type rentals which may help address the market demand revealed by Hiatt-Palma. And those have appeared both in town and in the county,” said Charles Hardin, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
During the years, as iconic of a “small town” that it remains, Blowing Rock has seen many changes. Iconic buildings have been torn down, replaced by newer structures. Properties have been repurposed.
