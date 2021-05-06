BOONE — The community lined the streets on the afternoon of Friday, April 30, to honor two fallen law enforcement officers, whose bodies were escorted back to Boone.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, and Deputy Logan Fox, 25, died Wednesday, April 28, during a stand-off that began with a welfare check and lasted for nearly 13 hours.
Ward, 36, was an eight-year veteran in law enforcement, having previously served with the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013 before joining the WCSO. He was married and the father of two.
Beech Mountain Police Department Chief Tim Barnett said Ward was an “outstanding officer” who was full of life and energetic.
“Everybody loved him,” Barnett said.
Fox, 25, had been with the WCSO for less than two years, previously spending more than two years at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell stated that while Fox worked as a deputy for the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office for a little more than two years, he “will forever be a part of us.”
“Even before the tragic events of yesterday we always counted Logan as family,” Howell said. “There’s a sticker he left on his old desk here with the name of his K-9 partner Raven and, just like Logan’s memory, you can rest assured it’s not going anywhere. Our deputies will make certain of that.”
Howell added that it’s impossible to estimate how many people Fox had helped while he was worked in Ashe County.
Barnett commented that he knew Fox as a kid, as Fox grew up in the Beech Mountain area. He said Fox was a “wonderful young man.”
“The guy worked from the moment he checked into service until the moment he checked off-duty,” Howell said. “That’s just who Logan was, you couldn’t slow him down. If he was on-duty our guys never really had to call for backup; they just always knew Logan was on his way.”
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners declared May 3-7 as “A Week of Remembrance and Mourning.” Chairman John Welch requested all flags in the county to be lowered at half-staff during the week.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott expressed his and the school system’s grief over the loss of Fox and Ward.
“On behalf of the Watauga County Board of Education and the entire staff of Watauga County Schools, I would like to again express our deep condolences to the families and friends of Sgt. Ward and Dep. Fox,” Elliott stated. “Our hearts are also broken for all our partners in local law enforcement and emergency services who are experiencing this loss. I want them to know how much we appreciate and support them during this difficult time.”
Elliott noted that both men had connections to the school system in some way.
“Chris and Logan were very active in our schools, both with their own family members and in their official capacities as deputies,” Elliott said. “Their passing touches many, many school staff members and students in a very personal way.”
Elliott announced that all local law enforcement officers are invited to drop by one of the Watauga County Schools campuses this week for a complimentary lunch with students and staff.
“We always enjoyed seeing Chris and Logan drop by our schools and visit with our students,” Elliott said. “In their honor, I would like to invite the deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and officers from all other local law enforcement agencies to drop by one of our schools any day this week to enjoy lunch.”
The procession left from Winston-Salem and transported the two men to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone. The procession featured vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies and, according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, was four miles long while on U.S. 421.
GoFundMe campaigns were set up by Back the Blue NC to support Ward’s and Fox’s families. The campaign in support of Ward’s family can be found at tinyurl.com/GoFundMeForChrisWardsFamily.
The campaign in support of Fox’s family can be found at tinyurl.com/GoFundMeForLoganFoxsFamily.
Moss Brennan contributed reporting to this article.
