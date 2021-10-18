BOONE — With their Oct. 12 loss at Louisiana, the Appalachian State Mountaineers threw a monkey wrench in most prognosticators' expectations for the upcoming Oct. 20 matchup with Coastal Carolina.
Just about everyone expected the two Sun Belt Conference teams would meet as undefeated (in conference play) rivals for a leg up as the East Division representative in the SBC conference championship game. They still have that honor at stake on Oct. 20, but even if the Mountaineers win to hold a tie-breaker advantage, they can ill afford any more hiccups for the rest of the season.
If all you do is look at Coastal Carolina's undefeated, 6-0 record so far in 2021, the Chanticleers are intimidating as they prepare to visit Boone and Kidd Brewer Stadium. It does not help, of course, that both the Associated Press and the Coaches' polls continue to bestow high praise on the Conway, S.C. based team with No. 14 and No. 16 rankings, respectively, as of Oct. 17.
Appalachian State, meanwhile, dropped almost like a rock in poll consideration after losing a 2-point squeaker on the road at the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 11. Even though winning over AAC's East Carolina, C-USA's Marshall, the CCA's Elon and their Sun Belt opener at Georgia State, the Mountaineers have been largely dismissed by the voters. Before getting dumped by the Ragin' Cajuns, App State was hovering around No. 30 or No. 32 in the polls.
Although it is significant for the Sun Belt's evolving strength at the FBS level to be recognized, it is hard to fathom what the pollsters see in Coastal Carolina so far this year. The Chanticleers are undefeated, to be sure, but one of those six wins is against an FCS opponent, The Citadel; one against a 1-4 Big 12 Conference team in Kansas; one a narrow (28-25) victory at Buffalo; a solid trouncing of the FBS UMass; a convincing defeat of Sun Belt Louisiana-Monroe; and a strong win over 1-5 Arkansas State, whose only win so far in 2021 is over FCS entrant Central Arkansas.
Combined, Coastal Carolina's opponents through the first six games of 2021 have an 11-26 record, with four of those 11 wins coming against FCS opponents.
Picking apart the Chanticleers' opponents so far this year aside, they proved in 2020 their credentials as a legitimate FBS program. They have arrived, and that included an opportunistic, nail biter of a win last November over App State in Conway, 34-23, which the Mountaineers led until the last 2:24 of the game.
When Coastal Carolina Has The Ball
CCU's starting quarterback, Grayson McCall, has completed 87 of 109 pass attempts so far this season, for 1,478 yards and 14 TDs while hurling just one interception and being sacked only 4 times.
The Chants' top pass catcher is senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, with 29 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns. With a longest of 50 yards, Heiligh has big play ability. However, the Mountaineers will also have to be on the lookout for passes up close and personal to senior tight end Isaiah Likely. Against Arkansas State on Oct. 9, Likely caught 8 passes for 232 yards — 4 of them for TDs. For the season, he has 27 catches for 513 yards and 8 TDs.
On the ground, junior running back Reese White carried the ball 59 times in the first 6 games for 455 yards and 7 TDs. Senior Shermari Jones carried 45 times, for 401 yards, an 8.9 yards per carry average, and 4 TDs. Including those two plus McCall on keepers or adroitly scrambling, no fewer than 11 Chanticleers have carried the ball and 7 of them have crossed the goal line at least once for a total of 20 rushing TDs.
First and foremost, App State must put pressure on the quarterback and force him into making poor reads and hurried throws. At the same time, App State's front seven must fill the gaps, shut down the Chants' running game and force them into a one-dimensional attack through the air — if App State's offense can put enough points on the board for a reasonable lead.
When App State Has The Ball
Which App State offense are we going to see? The near flawless, Chase Brice-led unit that helped the Mountaineers to a 4-1 record to start the season, or the one that collapsed at Louisiana?
At one point, sophomore running back Nate Noel had emerged as lightning to junior Camerun Peoples' thunder, but the tandem was broken up with injuries. Peoples was dressed out against Louisiana, but did not play. Noel is said to be nursing a "pinkie toe" injury, but playing through it.
Against the Ragin' Cajuns, Noel was throttled down by a stingy run defense. Of course, Chase Brice had his worst night since becoming a Mountaineer and a whopping four turnovers by App State (two interceptions and two lost fumbles) did not help the cause.
Defensively, Coastal Carolina will have to contain the Mountaineers' outside zone rushing scheme while not being surprised by Brice and Co.'s aerial attack. After all, even if App State had defeated Louisiana but lost to the Chants, the Mountaineers would likely be eliminated from the East Division title and the right to play in the conference championship.
The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Kidd Brewer Stadium, to be televised on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.