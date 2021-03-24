BOONE —A portion of Poplar Grove Road (SR-1185), between milepost 1.3 and 1.4, will be temporarily closed from March 24 through April 9.
Travis Chrisawn, a county maintenance engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said crews plan to stabilize a section of roadway embankment that was damaged during recent storm events.
Motorists traveling along NC-105 towards downtown Boone may detour around Poplar Grove Road by using NC-105 south to NC-105 Bypass to US-321/421.
Residents who live along the closed stretch of Popular Grove Road will be the only traffic allowed during the closure.
The NCDOT Watauga County Maintenance Office can be reached at 8(28) 268-6040 with any questions regarding planned work on Poplar Grove Road.
