BOONE — A portion of Popular Grove Road will be closed to thru traffic from March 24 to April 1.
The portion closed is from where Popular Grove Road intersects with Old Bristol Road near AppHealthCare and N.C. 105.
Carrie Hicks, an administrative specialist with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said crews will be doing GSI soil nailing, meaning crews will stabilize existing slopes to ensure the embankment doesn’t come loose and end up in the road.
People who live along the closed stretch of Popular Grove Road will be the only traffic allowed during the closure.
