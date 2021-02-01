Boone police announced Feb. 1 that its officers, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to 161 Howard Street, apt. 210, on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 11:55 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive female. The individual was located by officers and found to be deceased.
She was identified as Payton Denise Furr, 20, of Concord. The medical examiner has not yet determined her cause of death.
Furr is listed as as sophomore at Appalachian State University majoring in communication, advertising in the student directory.
Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death will be determined by the autopsy and toxicology.
“This family deserves to know the facts surrounding what happened to Payton and we extend our condolences to the Furr family," state Lieutenant Jon Houck with the Investigations Division.
Appalachian State spokesperson Megan Hayes confirmed the death.
"Our hearts are with Payton’s family during this very difficult time. We are keeping her family’s wishes and requests paramount and are providing support and assistance to them as requested," Hayes stated. "The university is and will continue providing support, counseling and guidance to members of the App State Community as needed."
App State's Counseling and Psychological Services is fully operational for students who need support. Staff are also available 24/7 for students with urgent mental health concerns. Call 828-262-3180. During operating hours, students in crisis should let the receptionist know they have an emergency to speak with a counselor as soon as possible. After hours, select the option to speak with the counselor on call. More information is available at counseling.appstate.edu/.
