HUDSON — An early winter storm was brewing outside the South Caldwell High School gymnasium on Nov. 30, but inside it was easy breezy for the Watauga volleyball team. The Pioneers rolled to a 3-0 sweep of the host Spartans, 25-14, 24-4, 25-12.
While Watauga’s power hitters, Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler lived up to their reputations with 11 and eight kills, respectively. A disproportionate share of the scoring in this match came on powerful service runs by several Pioneers — including Farthing and Scheffler — but also at the hands of senior setter Ava Williamson, sophomore libero Kenzie Baldwin and sophomore Sadie Sharpe.
Reflecting of the strong service performance: Baldwin recorded 5 aces, Williamson 3 aces and Farthing 2 aces.
With regular designated setter Brelyn Williamson unavailable for this contest, those duties fell to Williamson and junior setter Megan Patton. The duo performed almost flawlessly at the net, setting up kill opportunities for Farthing, Scheffler and sophomore middle hitter Faith Watson. Williamson added 17 assists to her three-set scoring line.
Scheffler, Baldwin and Farthing also led the team in digs with 10, 8 and 7, respectively.
Watauga will take an undefeated, 4-0 Northwestern Conference record (4-1 overall with last week’s narrow loss to Charlotte-Providence) into Wednesday’s home match against Alexander Central (2-2). According to MaxPreps, the Pioneers are now ranked 125th in the state and 23rd in North Carolina’s Division 3A.
