BOONE — Mother Nature circled Jack Groce Stadium with thunder and lightning to the east and south, Friday, Aug. 20, never quite bringing it onto the field where Watauga hosted Asheville's T.C. Roberson in the 2021 high school football season opener. Watauga's Orlando Leon, though, brought his own brand of thunder — and with it, a lot of lightning, too, as the Pioneers won, 33-0.
After Watauga's first offensive series sputtered, the visiting Rams had established some momentum in moving the football. Then, on 2nd-and-5 with a little more than six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Leon burst through the line of scrimmage from his linebacker position. He seemed to sprinkle fairy dust on Roberson quarterback Kamryn White to somehow come away with the football, on the run. No one could catch last season's Northwestern Conference "Player of the Year" as he rambled some 65 yards for the game's first score. Whatever electricity Mother Nature had not brought to the stadium, Leon more than made up for as he electrified the Pioneer sideline and the spectators jammed into the home grandstands.
What followed was a power surge manufactured by the Pioneers. On offense, Watauga rolled up almost 300 yards of total offense in fits and starts, including 264 yards on the ground with 51 rushes. Junior wingback Trey Thompson led the way with 103 yards rushing on 13 carries, helping to setup eventual rushing TDs by quarterback Levi Temple (8 carries, 32 yards) and running back Will Curtis (14 carries, 74 yards).
The offense on this night was far from flawless, fumbling three times and losing the ball on one of those occasions.
As the first quarter was coming to an end, Roberson's Reno Jeter fumbled on the Watauga 15 yard line and it was recovered by Temple, playing linebacker on defense. So the Pioneers started the second quarter with newly acquired possession. After Thompson ripped off 22 yards, taking the ball out to the Pioneers 37, Rams linebacker Tyson Conner stepped in front of one of the few Temple passes on the night for the interception and turnover. A promising first half drive was brought to an abrupt end when Temple had in-your-face pressure while in the act of throwing the football.
Watauga's defense, as it did time and again through the night, stepped up to the challenge to deny Roberson its opportunity to capitalize on the Pioneer turnover.
Pioneer head coach Ryan Habich explained his coaching challenge after the game in speaking with reporters.
"We have three very experienced players in Isaiah Shirley (DE/TE), Orlando Leon (LB/TE), and Grant Lawrence (DL/OL)," said Habich. "We have several juniors and seniors on the roster, but those are the only three with more than 10 games of varsity football experience. Some have those six Northwestern Conference games we played in the spring, the schedule limited due to COVID-19, but that is not very much experience, really. Everyone else is even less experienced, including several coming up for the first time after playing junior varsity in the spring."
Habich also noted that while he was able to work with many on this year's team on summer conditioning, time working with players in the weight room has been sporadic. When he arrived at Watauga some eight years ago, one of the critical elements of his preparation was turning boys into young men through weight training. Without a clear offseason, getting that work in has been a challenge.
"Some of the guys worked out a lot on their own at the Watauga Community Recreation Center or the Wellness Center, but getting everyone into a systematic program like we normally do has been much harder to achieve," said Habich.
In the grandstands, Pioneer alum and Northwestern Conference Player of the Year in 2019 as a defensive back, wingback, and quarterback, now Appalachian State safety Jackson Greene was all smiles in watching his alma mater succeed on opening night.
"They are playing well. It is a young team with only a few clear impact players at this point, but Coach Habich appears to have these guys prepared to play," said Greene. "This is a great confidence booster for a relatively inexperienced roster. I am really impressed by what they are doing so early in the season."
Whether Watauga's defense forced all five Roberson turnovers — all lost fumbles — or whether the Rams self-destructed in trying out a new triple option offense after losing key players to graduation, is immaterial. The Pioneers applied the necessary pressure and at times it was intense. At least 15 Roberson plays went for no gain or Ram runners were tackled for a loss.
Watauga's next game should provide a better indication of where the Pioneers are in 2021, certainly providing a big preseason test before Northwestern Conference play commences in October. On Aug. 27, the Pioneers go on the road to take on 2A powerhouse Maiden, a 56-0 victor over Newton's Fred T. Foard Tigers on Aug. 20.
"I am excited about the opportunity to play Maiden in that stadium," said Habich. "It is a great atmosphere."
Habich said that filling out the non-conference schedule for the 2021 season proved a challenge.
"It was tough finding a non-conference opponent withln 60 miles of Boone that would play us," said Habich. "So we are mostly going long distances to fill out the schedule."
Mitchell High School of Bakersville will come to Jack Groce on Sept. 3. Mitchell defeated Asheville's Erwin High School on Aug. 20, 47-7.
In addition to next week's road game against Maiden, the Pioneers will host another 2A power in Burns of Lawndale, N.C., on Sept. 10.
Watauga closes out its five game non-conference series with a rivalry game at Ashe County on Sept. 17. The Huskies are now in the Northwestern Conference, but the two longtime High Country rivals will not face each other in a conference tilt until the last game of the regular season, in Boone, on Oct. 29.
SELECTED TEAM STATISTICS
- Total Offense: WAT 292, TCR 113
- Passing Yards: WAT 28, TCR 0
- Rushing Yards: WAT 264, TCR 113
- Penalties: WAT 8-60, TCR 7-85
- Turnovers: WAT 2, TCR 5
- Time of Possession: WAT 25:04, TCR 22:56
- Total First Downs: WAT 23, TCR 7
- Third Down Conversions: WAT 5/8 (62.5%), TCR 2/9 (22.2%)
- Fourth Down Conversions: WAT 0/3 (0/0%), TCR 2/6 (33.3%)
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing (Carries-Yards Gained-Touchdowns)
- WAT — Trey Thompson 13-103-0
- WAT — Will Curtis 14-74-1
- WAT — Jackson Roper 6-38-1
- WAT — Levi Temple 8-32-1
- TCR — Devon Hollis 13-71-0
- TCR —Kamryn White 13-19-0
Passing (Attempts-Completions-Yards-INTs-TDs)
- WAT — Levi Temple 1-2-16-1-1
Receiving (Catches-Yards-TDs)
- WAT — Cole Horine 1-16-1
OTHER REGIONAL SCORES FOR AUG. 20
- @Wilkes Central 28, Ashe County 26
- East Lincoln 39, @Hibriten 7
- @Maiden 56, Foard 0
- East Burke 14, @Patton 6
- Cherryville 34, @Avery County 22
- @Alexander Central 21, Hickory 7
- @Bandys 44, St. Stephens 7
- @South Caldwell 18, West Caldwell 7
- @Elkin 42, North Wilkes 33
- @East Wilkes 42, West Wilkes 7
