HICKORY — Watauga’s No. 1-seeded Andrew Ganley cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher on April 29, capturing the boys tennis singles championship for the Northwestern Conference.
All of the five other members of the Pioneer team qualified for the Regional tournament in Asheville, May 7-8, in either singles or doubles. The athletes qualifying for Regionals include Ganley (senior) in singles; Cameron Artus (junior) in singles; Carson Dillman (senior) and Abe Bachman (senior) in doubles; and David Sprague (senior) and Marcus Muse (freshman).
Pioneer head coach David Peeler said, “We have a strong team this year, with four seniors in our top six. They have represented Watauga with pride and great effort. I am proud of them all.”
Reflecting on the championship singles match, Philip Artus (parent of Cameron) said, “Andrew’s attacking style and very good ball control were simply too much for his St. Stephens opponent, in warm but very windy conditions.”
