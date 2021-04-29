BOONE – Multiple Watauga softball players’ family members and friends were involved in the ongoing law enforcement standoff and shootout on the eastern outskirts of Boone that ended with five people killed, including two sheriff’s deputies, on April 28. So it was a somber evening at the Pioneer softball and baseball complex. With the uncertainty and angst, reality set in: there are more important things in life than a ball game.
That visiting Alexander Central won, 14-0, in a “mercy rule” shortened game after the fifth inning was anticlimactic and even merciful.
“This one was tough,” admitted Watauga head coach April Yandle afterwards. “I tried to tell our girls before the game that when you step onto the field to play softball, it is a place where you can leave everything else behind, at least for a little while. Even so, when you have family members and friends of the family, people close to you working in that kind of dangerous situation, it is hard to separate yourself from reality. Alexander Central is a good hitting team and they showed it tonight.”
Making the night even more emotionally draining for the Pioneers was the knowledge that, at 4-10 overall and 4-8 in Northwestern Conference play, they were not going to earn a spot in the playoffs. That meant the game would be the last varsity softball competition for nine players on the Pioneer roster.
“Playing softball for Watauga was unlike any other softball experience I have ever had,” said senior Taylor Replogle. “Watauga made us more connected, really more of a family than just a team. It really helped me with some life skills and learning the importance of communication. Being in a locker room full of girls for a long season usually comes with a lot of drama. But that wasn’t the case for us because we grew and came together as a family.”
Senior catcher Linley Garwood has already committed to playing at the next level with Caldwell Community College for two years and possibly at a four-year school after that, and she underlined Replogle’s assessment of the Watauga softball opportunity.
“It’s not all about softball, because the coaches are really trying to help us grow as good people, not just good softball players,” said Garwood. “For sure, this was an experience of a lifetime and something I will never forget. I think I can speak for all of us in saying that we made lifelong friendships.”
Replogle reported that she will attend Appalachian State University next year, where she received an academic scholarship. She said she will major in social work aimed at becoming a substance abuse counselor. Garwood said that she planned a career in nursing.
